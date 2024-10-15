The needs of housing and communal enterprises in cogeneration units are covered by more than half - Shmyhal
Ukraine already has 83 cogeneration units with a capacity of 147.3 MW. In total, 182 units are available, and the rest are planned to be installed by the end of the year, with special attention paid to the frontline regions.
The needs of housing and utilities companies for cogeneration units are more than half covered. There are already 182 cogeneration units, of which 83 are in operation. Their total capacity is 147.3 MW. The rest of the cogeneration equipment will be installed by the end of this year. The need for 239 block-modular boiler houses with a total capacity of about 635 MW is also covered. We are working on the procurement and installation of this and other equipment in real time. We are focusing on 9 frontline and border regions. It is their needs that we are addressing first and foremost
He noted that, in particular, 127 cogeneration and eight gas-piston units, 60 block-modular boilers, and 32 powerful power generators have been received or confirmed for Kharkiv.
Ukraine and its partners are deploying a network of small and medium-sized cogeneration plants in 32 cities to provide stable heat and electricity to more than 1 million residents and 1,000 social facilities, increasing resilience to power outages.