The NBU sold the most foreign currency since the beginning of February

The National Bank of Ukraine sold $322.6 million on the interbank foreign exchange market over the week, the largest volume in a week since early February, according to NBU data, UNN reports.

According to the results of foreign exchange interventions, the NBU sold USD 322.6 million on the interbank market from February 12 to 16, 2024, and bought USD 0.3 million.

According to the NBU, last week the NBU sold the largest amount on the interbank market since the beginning of the year.

Since the beginning of 2024, the NBU has sold USD 3.178 billion on the interbank market and bought USD 17.32 million.

