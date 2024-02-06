ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
International reserves lost almost 5% over the month: NBU says foreign currency sales and less aid

International reserves lost almost 5% over the month: NBU says foreign currency sales and less aid

Kyiv

Ukraine's international reserves fell to $38.5 bn in January due to a reduction in foreign aid and debt payments, despite the fact that the government received $898.9 mn in foreign currency.

International reserves amounted to 38.5 billion dollars. In January, international reserves amounted to $38.5 billion, down 4.9% over the month, according to the National Bank of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

"As of February 1, 2024, Ukraine's international reserves, according to preliminary data, amounted to USD 38,525.0 million. THE AMOUNT OF INTERNATIONAL RESERVES WAS $38,525.0 MILLION. In January, they decreased by 4.9%," the statement said.

The regulator explained this dynamics as "currency interventions by the NBU to maintain exchange rate stability, the country's debt payments in foreign currency, and lower international aid inflows compared to previous months.

Reportedly, the government's foreign currency accounts at the National Bank received USD 898.9 million. USD. At the same time, USD 441.6 million was paid for servicing and repayment of the public debt in foreign currency. THE AMOUNT OF FOREIGN CURRENCY DEBT PAID BY THE GOVERNMENT WAS $441.6 MILLION.

"In January, the NBU's net foreign exchange sales amounted to USD 2,533.1 million. This is a 29% decrease compared to December," the report said.

The NBU reduced its sales of foreign currency on the interbank market to USD 239 million, buying the most this year05.02.24, 10:35 • 25823 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Economy
national-bank-of-ukraineNational Bank of Ukraine
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

