International reserves lost almost 5% over the month: NBU says foreign currency sales and less aid

International reserves amounted to 38.5 billion dollars. In January, international reserves amounted to $38.5 billion, down 4.9% over the month, according to the National Bank of Ukraine, UNN reports.

"As of February 1, 2024, Ukraine's international reserves, according to preliminary data, amounted to USD 38,525.0 million. In January, they decreased by 4.9%," the statement said.

The regulator explained this dynamics as "currency interventions by the NBU to maintain exchange rate stability, the country's debt payments in foreign currency, and lower international aid inflows compared to previous months.

Reportedly, the government's foreign currency accounts at the National Bank received USD 898.9 million. At the same time, USD 441.6 million was paid for servicing and repayment of the public debt in foreign currency.

"In January, the NBU's net foreign exchange sales amounted to USD 2,533.1 million. This is a 29% decrease compared to December," the report said.

