The NBU reduced its sales of foreign currency on the interbank market to USD 239 million, buying the most this year

The National Bank of Ukraine sold $239 million and bought more than $15 million on the interbank foreign exchange market over the past week, the largest volume in a week since the beginning of this year, according to the NBU, UNN reports.

Details

According to the results of foreign exchange interventions, from January 29 to February 2, 2024, the NBU sold USD 239 million on the interbank market and bought USD 15.05 million.

According to the NBU, last week the National Bank sold the smallest amount on the interbank market since the beginning of the year, while it bought the largest amount.

Since the beginning of 2024 , the NBU has sold USD 2.654 billion on the interbank market and bought USD 16.22 million.

