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The NBU reported a technical glitch while setting the exchange rates for September 8

Kyiv • UNN

 • 130 views

The NBU fixed the glitch that occurred while publishing the exchange rate for September 8, 2026. The dollar will cost UAH 44.4654, and the euro — UAH 51.6817.

The NBU reported a technical glitch while setting the exchange rates for September 8

Today, during the setting of the official hryvnia exchange rate for September 8, 2026, a technical failure occurred on the website of the National Bank, which was promptly resolved, UNN reports citing the NBU.

The correct data are now posted on the webpage of the NBU’s Official Internet Representation:

▪️the official hryvnia exchange rate against the US dollar for September 8, 2026, will be UAH 44.4654 per US dollar;

▪️against the euro – UAH 51.6817 per euro.

The National Bank said it would carry out additional work to prevent such technical failures in the future. In particular, the causes and subsequent measures will be considered at a meeting of the Oversight Council for Money and Foreign Exchange Market Indicators.

The NBU lowered the official exchange rates for the dollar and euro for September 707.09.26, 08:00 • 4110 views

Antonina Tumanova

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National Bank of Ukraine