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The NBU lowered the official exchange rates for the dollar and euro for September 7

Kyiv • UNN

 • 316 views

The NBU set the dollar exchange rate at UAH 44.5616 and the euro at UAH 51.7882. The zloty exchange rate is UAH 12.0021.

The NBU lowered the official exchange rates for the dollar and euro for September 7

As of Monday, September 7, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 44.56 hryvnias per US dollar. The official exchange rate on Sunday was 44.73 hryvnias per US dollar. The official hryvnia-to-euro exchange rate will be 51.79. This was reported by UNN, citing NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: 44.5616 UAH (-17 kopecks) per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro-to-hryvnia exchange rate at: 51.7882 UAH (-15 kopecks) per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 12.0021 UAH (0 kopecks) per 1 zloty.

According to data from specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Monday:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at 44.40–44.86 UAH, the euro at 51.53–52.14 UAH, and the zloty at 11.62–12.11 UAH;
    • on the interbank market, the rates are 44.60–44.63 UAH/USD and 51.81–51.83 UAH/EUR.

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      National Bank of Ukraine