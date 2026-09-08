The NBU lowered the official exchange rates for the dollar and euro for September 8

As of Tuesday, September 8, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at UAH 44.47 per US dollar. The official exchange rate on Monday was UAH 44.56 per US dollar. The official hryvnia-to-euro exchange rate will be 51.68. UNN reports this, citing NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: UAH 44.4654 (-9 kopecks) per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro-to-hryvnia exchange rate at: UAH 51.6817 (-11 kopecks) per euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: UAH 11.9899 (-1 kopeck) per zloty.

According to data from specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Tuesday:

in banks, the dollar is trading at UAH 44.32–44.81, the euro at UAH 51.46–52.09, and the zloty at UAH 11.60–12.10;

on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 44.35–44.39 per dollar and UAH 51.59–51.62 per euro.

We remind you

The NBU expanded businesses' and citizens' access to loans amid intensified attacks by the russian federation.

Ukraine's international reserves continue to "melt away" — in August, they fell to $48.7 billion