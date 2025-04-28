$41.750.06
White House responded after Putin's "ceasefire" proposal: Trump wants a permanent ceasefire
01:08 PM • 672 views

White House responded after Putin's "ceasefire" proposal: Trump wants a permanent ceasefire

Exclusive
12:59 PM • 2988 views

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling

Exclusive
12:30 PM • 7096 views

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest

12:00 PM • 7282 views

Vatican has confirmed that the conclave to elect a new Pope will begin on May 7

Exclusive
11:54 AM • 11396 views

Stress-free renovation: where to start and how not to go crazy in the process - expert advice

Exclusive
April 28, 05:58 AM • 59740 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5

April 27, 07:17 PM • 56385 views

Ukraine and the United States have agreed on an important point of the agreement on mineral resources: details from Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 27, 04:20 PM • 58438 views

About 40-45 Ukrainian athletes will be able to win Olympic licenses for the right to participate in the Winter Olympic Games - NOC

Exclusive
April 27, 05:03 AM • 85546 views

Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone

April 26, 02:39 PM • 137958 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The National Security and Defense Council stated that Russia is preparing a new attempt to legitimize the occupied territories of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2162 views

Russia plans to legitimize the occupation through elections to the State Duma in 2026. Electoral districts have already been formed in the TOT to bring 11 deputies to the Russian State Duma.

The National Security and Defense Council stated that Russia is preparing a new attempt to legitimize the occupied territories of Ukraine

Russia is preparing a new attempt to legitimize the occupied territories of Ukraine through elections to the State Duma in 2026, reports UNN with reference to the Center for Countering Disinformation.

Details

According to the Center, against the background of demands from the Kremlin for international recognition of the occupied territories as part of the Russian Federation, the Russian CEC has formed electoral single-mandate districts in the TOT:

  • in the Donetsk region – three districts;
    • in the Luhansk region – two districts;
      • in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions – one each.

        In 2026, the Kremlin plans to bring 11 deputies from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine to the State Duma. To this end, the number of districts in Russia itself is being reduced.

        The creation of "electoral districts" in the TOT is a standard practice of the Russian Federation. After the occupation of Crimea in 2014, Russia created 4 districts there for elections to the State Duma in 2016 and 2021. Ukraine did not recognize these "elections" due to their conduct in the occupied territories and mass falsifications 

        - the statement reads.

        The Center recalled that in March 2024, Russia had already held the so-called "elections" of the President of the Russian Federation in the TOT, seeking to legalize the occupation through falsified results in favor of Putin.

        Russia announces "truce" in honor of May 9: details28.04.25, 14:36 • 1170 views

        Antonina Tumanova

        Antonina Tumanova

        WarPolitics
        Ukraine
