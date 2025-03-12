The National Security and Defense Council reminded how to influence Russia's ability to wage an intensive war
The National Security and Defense Council stated that a strict blocking of Russian oil exports could deprive the Russian Federation of the economic opportunities to wage war. With costs of about $1 billion a day for the war, Russia will definitely not cope.
In the aggression against Ukraine, the Russian Federation uses its economic capabilities. One of the key aspects is the export of Russian oil, for which it is important to implement strict blocking measures.
This is stated in a post by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, reports UNN.
A strict blockade of Russian oil exports is one of the levers that can affect Russia's ability to wage an intensive war, depriving them of the economic opportunities to fight.
With expenses of about 1 billion a day on the war, Russia will definitely not be able to cope, emphasized the head of the CPD A. Kovalenko.
