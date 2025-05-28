The National Police extradited a member of an international drug group that supplied drugs to Europe

$41.680.11
"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment
Exclusive
12:43 PM • 10962 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

12:12 PM • 24675 views

General Staff confirmed the hitting of important objects of the Russian military-industrial complex in the Moscow region and the Ivanovo region

10:11 AM • 30538 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
09:43 AM • 49356 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
May 28, 07:55 AM • 115480 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Exclusive
May 28, 06:00 AM • 60106 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

May 28, 05:00 AM • 118207 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 171441 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Exclusive
May 27, 11:19 AM • 113153 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Exclusive
May 27, 08:04 AM • 107946 views

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news

Railway in three regions came under enemy attacks - Ukrzaliznytsia

May 28, 05:29 AM • 16484 views

Drone attack in the Moscow region: the CCD of the National Security and Defense Council reported what was hit and why it is important

May 28, 06:58 AM • 13066 views

Trump plans to revive nuclear energy in the US: a number of decrees have been signed

May 28, 07:26 AM • 54549 views

In the Sumy direction, the Russians are accumulating 50,000 troops - Zelenskyy

May 28, 07:37 AM • 32442 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

08:54 AM • 56792 views
Publications

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

02:15 PM • 5100 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 118207 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 133414 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM • 138974 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive

May 27, 01:16 PM • 171441 views
UNN Lite

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

01:39 PM • 6810 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

08:54 AM • 57501 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 42661 views

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

May 27, 04:05 PM • 48124 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

May 27, 09:48 AM • 116248 views
The National Police extradited a member of an international drug group that supplied drugs to Europe

Kyiv • UNN

 • 336 views

A citizen of a West Asian country was on the international wanted list and tried to hide in Ukraine. He was detained and extradited.

The National Police extradited a member of an international drug group that supplied drugs to Europe

Law enforcement officers have completed the extradition of a member of a transnational drug group who organized a channel for the supply of heroin and cocaine to EU countries. This is reported by UNN referring to the Telegram channel of the National Police of Ukraine.

Details

The suspect, a citizen of a Western Asian country, was on the international wanted list and tried to hide in the Kyiv region. He was detained in March, as part of a special operation, after which he was extradited to the state that initiated the search.

The extradition of the offender was made possible thanks to the cooperation of the Department for Combating Drug Crime of the National Police, the Department of International Police Cooperation of the National Police, the National Guard of Ukraine, the State Border Service of Ukraine, the Office of the Prosecutor General and the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Drugs in coffee: how smugglers delivered cocaine from Europe to Ukraine29.10.24, 11:04 • 19179 views

An interregional channel for selling drugs and psychotropics was exposed: 14 detainees, seizure of “goods” worth over UAH 11.5 million22.07.24, 16:10 • 14218 views

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
National Guard of Ukraine
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
European Union
