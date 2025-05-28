The National Police extradited a member of an international drug group that supplied drugs to Europe

Law enforcement officers have completed the extradition of a member of a transnational drug group who organized a channel for the supply of heroin and cocaine to EU countries. This is reported by UNN referring to the Telegram channel of the National Police of Ukraine.

Details

The suspect, a citizen of a Western Asian country, was on the international wanted list and tried to hide in the Kyiv region. He was detained in March, as part of a special operation, after which he was extradited to the state that initiated the search.

The extradition of the offender was made possible thanks to the cooperation of the Department for Combating Drug Crime of the National Police, the Department of International Police Cooperation of the National Police, the National Guard of Ukraine, the State Border Service of Ukraine, the Office of the Prosecutor General and the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

