Russian "mole" detained in National Guard - he is suspected of providing enemy with access to "Delta"

Law enforcement officers detained a National Guard serviceman who turned out to be an agent of the military intelligence service of the occupying country, the Office of the Prosecutor General reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

"Under the procedural guidance of the Office of the Prosecutor General, investigators of the Main Investigative Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine, together with the Department of Military Counterintelligence, exposed a serviceman of the National Guard of Ukraine who, since 16 July 2026, had been acting in the interests of the military intelligence service of the Russian Federation," the OPG reported.

According to the OPG, "in exchange for a monetary reward equivalent to 1,000 US dollars in cryptocurrency, the detainee provided representatives of the aggressor country with access to his own account in the Delta situational awareness system by connecting an external device." "As a result, representatives of the special services of the Russian Federation gained unauthorized access to classified data and intelligence information, the disclosure of which threatens Ukraine's national security and defense capabilities," the Office of the Prosecutor General stated.

As reported by the OPG, "in addition, the detained serviceman received assignments from his handlers in Russian military intelligence, in exchange for a monetary reward, to record on video the results of acts of sabotage by Russian special services in the city of Odesa, as well as to set fire to military vehicles, including by manufacturing improvised explosive devices."

"The man was detained on 13 August 2026 on suspicion of committing the crime provided for in Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason). At the prosecutor's request, the investigating judge imposed pretrial detention without the possibility of bail," the Office of the Prosecutor General noted.

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