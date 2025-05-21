The murder of Portnov in Madrid: what is known about the motives of the killer

The National Police of Spain confirmed the death of Andriy Portnov, a former associate of ex-President Viktor Yanukovych. Law enforcement officers cannot yet answer questions about the motives for the murder, writes UNN referring to Radio Svoboda.

Details

Spanish law enforcement officers clarified that the murder took place in the city of Pozuelo de Alarcón. At approximately 9:15 a.m., law enforcement officers were informed about a person with a gunshot wound.

In total, Portnov was shot several times as he was about to get into his car. Several unidentified individuals shot him in the back and head, and then disappeared from the scene into a forest belt.

The Spanish Ministry of Internal Affairs did not answer questions about the motives for the murder or the nationality of the attackers.

We remind

Earlier, a source close to the investigation reported to Reuters that an unknown armed person or people shot dead former Ukrainian politician Andriy Portnov on Wednesday morning near the gates of the American School in the wealthy Madrid district of Pozuelo. Radio station Cadena SER reported that the man was taking his children to school when he was shot.