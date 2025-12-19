"The most spectacular party" - Trump announced "Patriot Games" and grand celebrations for the 250th anniversary of the USA

$42.340.00
03:48 PM • 720 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
03:34 PM • 1838 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
02:53 PM • 3926 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 12093 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 12411 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 12810 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 14945 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
12:10 PM • 12368 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 18795 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
11:08 AM • 10853 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Popular news
One of Odesa's largest residential areas without electricity, water, and heating due to Russian attack: consequences shownPhotoVideoDecember 19, 06:44 AM • 5006 views
Military units started testing the "Property" system: what is envisionedDecember 19, 09:27 AM • 11037 views
In Odesa region, after the Russian attack, traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway is stopped, a number of checkpoints on the border are closed: what you need to knowDecember 19, 10:04 AM • 19412 views
Three trade union leaders received suspicions for millions in embezzlement "for Bukovel, christenings, alcohol": Prosecutor General Kravchenko released recordings of the defendants' conversationsVideo10:41 AM • 18021 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 20616 views
Publications
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 12083 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 18789 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 20743 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 25565 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 51872 views
UNN Lite
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 57582 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 39596 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 37967 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 44272 views
Owner of NBA star Michael Jordan's estate plans to turn it into a museumPhotoVideoDecember 17, 06:16 AM • 49231 views
"The most spectacular party" - Trump announced "Patriot Games" and grand celebrations for the 250th anniversary of the USA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

Trump once again announced that in 2026 he plans to host a "grand" party for US Independence Day. The American president announced sports and other events.

"The most spectacular party" - Trump announced "Patriot Games" and grand celebrations for the 250th anniversary of the USA

President Donald Trump unveiled details of the 250th anniversary celebration of the United States in 2026, promising "the most spectacular birthday party the world has ever seen." Planned events include the "Spirit of America" parade, a massive fireworks display on the National Mall, and a "Great American State Fair" with pavilions from all 50 states, as well as large-scale sporting competitions. This was reported by ABC, writes UNN.

Details

A key element of the celebration will be the "Patriot Games" - a four-day sports competition for the best high school students from each state and territory. Trump emphasized that "men will not play in women's sports," highlighting his stance on transgender athletes.

Part. Trump administration initiates federal ban on medical care for transgender children

Also planned is a UFC fight on the South Lawn of the White House on June 14, which will be a historic event. The President also announced the start of construction of a "triumphal arch" near Arlington National Cemetery.

Part. UFC tournament at the White House to be held on June 14 next year, on Trump's 80th birthday - Reuters

Honestly, you've never seen anything like it and you'll never see anything like it again 

– Trump said in his video address, promising an unforgettable celebration.

Part. "Fleet Salute": Trump announced the largest celebration of US naval power in history

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Reuters
United States