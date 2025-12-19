"The most spectacular party" - Trump announced "Patriot Games" and grand celebrations for the 250th anniversary of the USA
Kyiv • UNN
Trump once again announced that in 2026 he plans to host a "grand" party for US Independence Day. The American president announced sports and other events.
President Donald Trump unveiled details of the 250th anniversary celebration of the United States in 2026, promising "the most spectacular birthday party the world has ever seen." Planned events include the "Spirit of America" parade, a massive fireworks display on the National Mall, and a "Great American State Fair" with pavilions from all 50 states, as well as large-scale sporting competitions. This was reported by ABC, writes UNN.
Details
A key element of the celebration will be the "Patriot Games" - a four-day sports competition for the best high school students from each state and territory. Trump emphasized that "men will not play in women's sports," highlighting his stance on transgender athletes.
Also planned is a UFC fight on the South Lawn of the White House on June 14, which will be a historic event. The President also announced the start of construction of a "triumphal arch" near Arlington National Cemetery.
Honestly, you've never seen anything like it and you'll never see anything like it again
