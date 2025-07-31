Most in one night since the start of the Russian invasion: 9 children injured in Kyiv due to Russian attack
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the Russian attack in Kyiv, nine children were injured, which is the largest number in one night since the start of the full-scale war. Among the victims is also a six-year-old boy. In total, six residents of the capital died.
Among those injured in the Russian attack in Kyiv are nine children - the largest number in one night since the beginning of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported on Telegram on Thursday, writes UNN.
Among the victims is a six-year-old boy. Among the injured are 9 children. This is the largest number of injured children in one night in Kyiv since the beginning of the full-scale war.
"Currently, a total of 6 deceased residents of the capital are known," the mayor of Kyiv reported.
