Most in one night since the start of the Russian invasion: 9 children injured in Kyiv due to Russian attack

Among those injured in the Russian attack in Kyiv are nine children - the largest number in one night since the beginning of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported on Telegram on Thursday, writes UNN.

Among the victims is a six-year-old boy. Among the injured are 9 children. This is the largest number of injured children in one night in Kyiv since the beginning of the full-scale war. - Klitschko wrote.

"Currently, a total of 6 deceased residents of the capital are known," the mayor of Kyiv reported.

