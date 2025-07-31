Most in one night since the start of the Russian invasion: 9 children injured in Kyiv due to Russian attack

$41.770.02
The Rada will consider today the presidential bill on NABU and SAPO
July 30, 03:01 PM • 122436 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
July 30, 01:30 PM • 72540 views
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
July 30, 10:44 AM • 110099 views
Spokesperson for the OSOU "Khortytsia" answered whether Pokrovsk is surrounded by Russians
July 30, 09:50 AM • 80545 views
PrivatBank won the court case in London against Kolomoisky and Bogolyubov
July 30, 09:57 AM • 81809 views
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
July 30, 09:53 AM • 130166 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions
July 30, 06:09 AM • 54903 views
Head of ARMA Duma wrote a letter of resignation
July 29, 08:14 PM • 77755 views
Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded
July 29, 07:02 PM • 67512 views
No threat to the population: the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that the radiation level in Zaporizhzhia is within normal limits
Russian attack on Kyiv: a team of medics is heading to Solomyanskyi district
This is Putin's response to Trump's deadline: Kellogg's daughter reacted to the massive attack on Kyiv
Air raid alert sounded for the second time overnight in Kyiv: Russia launched missiles
Night attack by the Russian Federation on Kyiv: 20 injured, entrance destroyed, and schools damaged
Another 1070 occupiers, a tank, and 16 artillery systems: General Staff updates data on enemy losses
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professions
July 30, 03:01 PM • 122410 views
Reputational Irresponsibility: MP Kuzminykh, Accused of Bribery, Undermines Ukraine's Image
Millionaire with criminal proceedings. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the NBU earned in July
How to contact mobile operators in Ukraine: a complete guide
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Roksolana Pidlasa
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Canada
White House
The State of Palestine
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - Media
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is known
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watch
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBC
Cruise missile
Unmanned aerial vehicle
TikTok
Truth Social
Spotify

Most in one night since the start of the Russian invasion: 9 children injured in Kyiv due to Russian attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1122 views

As a result of the Russian attack in Kyiv, nine children were injured, which is the largest number in one night since the start of the full-scale war. Among the victims is also a six-year-old boy. In total, six residents of the capital died.

Most in one night since the start of the Russian invasion: 9 children injured in Kyiv due to Russian attack

Among those injured in the Russian attack in Kyiv are nine children - the largest number in one night since the beginning of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported on Telegram on Thursday, writes UNN.

Among the victims is a six-year-old boy. Among the injured are 9 children. This is the largest number of injured children in one night in Kyiv since the beginning of the full-scale war.

- Klitschko wrote.

"Currently, a total of 6 deceased residents of the capital are known," the mayor of Kyiv reported.

Russia launched over 300 drones and 8 missiles at Ukraine: Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack31.07.25, 09:19 • 1068 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyWarKyiv
Vitali Klitschko
Ukraine
Kyiv