The most important thing is to continue working actively and jointly together — Zelenskyy following a meeting with representatives of Trump

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the negotiating team following the meetings in Kyiv with representatives of U.S. President Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. The President emphasized that the most important thing is to continue working actively and jointly together so that diplomacy can proceed. The head of state reported this on Telegram, UNN writes.

A meeting with the negotiating team following our meetings in Kyiv with representatives of the American president. We held three rounds of talks. Representatives of the E3—France, the United Kingdom, and Germany—were also with us. Yesterday, I also spoke one-on-one with Steve and Jared about the results of the day. The most important thing is to continue working actively and jointly together so that diplomacy can proceed - Zelenskyy wrote.

He noted that they had discussed in detail air defense needs, the relevant technological cooperation, and the necessary winter package.

The partners know what can work and what must work specifically by winter. We are coordinating further steps. We are preparing the next meetings and communications. Ukraine's proposals are constructive, and they will always be so - Zelenskyy added.

We remind you

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked American representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner and noted that the dialogue would continue.