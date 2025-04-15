Most detentions in occupied Crimea are for "discrediting the Russian Armed Forces" - Mejlis representative

In the temporarily occupied Crimea, Russian invaders mostly detain people, including Crimean Tatars, for so-called "discrediting the armed forces of the Russian Federation". This was stated by Eskender Bariiev, head of the board of the Crimean Tatar Resource Center and member of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people, during a press conference on the analysis of human rights violations in occupied Crimea in the first quarter of 2025 on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

"There were 13 detentions for treason, 5 for the "Hizb ut-Tahrir case", 14 for discrediting the armed forces of the Russian Federation, 2 for propaganda or demonstration of "extremist" symbols, 3 for public calls for "extremist" activities through the use of the Internet, 1 person was detained without reason," Bariiev said.

He also said that a total of 38 detentions were carried out in the first three months of 2025, including 12 Crimean Tatars.

In addition, 13 searches were conducted, 7 of them in Crimean Tatar homes. Also, 36 arrests were recorded, 21 of them against Crimean Tatars. Also, the Russian invaders conducted 44 interrogations, 16 of them of Crimean Tatars.

"During the indicated period, 70 cases of violation of the right to a fair trial were recorded, 39 of them against Crimean Tatars. Regarding violations of the right to health, 17 such cases were recorded, 12 of them against representatives of the Crimean Tatar people," Bariiev said.

He added that as of today, there is a tendency to decrease the number of searches, but the practice of abductions is spreading.

"People can be picked up in the middle of the night, taken away, searched. Then released on the condition that they will not talk about it out loud," the Mejlis member explained the tactics of the occupiers.

Addition

Crimean Tatar prisoner Rustem Viratti, who was detained by the Russian occupiers in the spring of 2023 after numerous searches of his home in the Kherson region, died in a Russian prison .

After 9 years of imprisonment in a Russian colony, three Crimean political prisoners in the "first Bakhchysarai group" of Hizb ut-Tahrir - Remzi Memetov, Zevri Abseitov and Rustem Abiltarov were released.