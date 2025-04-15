Most detentions in occupied Crimea are for "discrediting the Russian Armed Forces" - Mejlis representative

$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 2686 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 19920 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 16736 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 21779 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 30978 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 64721 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 60473 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 34104 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59673 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106978 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Publications
Exclusives
Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 45210 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 47359 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 52233 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 23974 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 6886 views
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 19920 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 53214 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 64721 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 60473 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 167521 views
Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 24665 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 21409 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 23023 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 24904 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 27522 views
Most detentions in occupied Crimea are for "discrediting the Russian Armed Forces" - Mejlis representative

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5842 views

In 2025, 38 detentions were recorded in Crimea, 14 of which were for "discrediting" the Russian army. The occupiers also conduct searches and interrogations, especially among Crimean Tatars.

Most detentions in occupied Crimea are for "discrediting the Russian Armed Forces" - Mejlis representative

In the temporarily occupied Crimea, Russian invaders mostly detain people, including Crimean Tatars, for so-called "discrediting the armed forces of the Russian Federation". This was stated by Eskender Bariiev, head of the board of the Crimean Tatar Resource Center and member of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people, during a press conference on the analysis of human rights violations in occupied Crimea in the first quarter of 2025 on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

"There were 13 detentions for treason, 5 for the "Hizb ut-Tahrir case", 14 for discrediting the armed forces of the Russian Federation, 2 for propaganda or demonstration of "extremist" symbols, 3 for public calls for "extremist" activities through the use of the Internet, 1 person was detained without reason," Bariiev said.

He also said that a total of 38 detentions were carried out in the first three months of 2025, including 12 Crimean Tatars.

Human rights violations in Crimea in the first quarter of 2025: 38 detentions were recorded, including 12 against representatives of the indigenous Crimean Tatar people

- said Bariiev.

In addition, 13 searches were conducted, 7 of them in Crimean Tatar homes. Also, 36 arrests were recorded, 21 of them against Crimean Tatars. Also, the Russian invaders conducted 44 interrogations, 16 of them of Crimean Tatars.

"During the indicated period, 70 cases of violation of the right to a fair trial were recorded, 39 of them against Crimean Tatars. Regarding violations of the right to health, 17 such cases were recorded, 12 of them against representatives of the Crimean Tatar people," Bariiev said.

He added that as of today, there is a tendency to decrease the number of searches, but the practice of abductions is spreading.

"People can be picked up in the middle of the night, taken away, searched. Then released on the condition that they will not talk about it out loud," the Mejlis member explained the tactics of the occupiers.

Addition

Crimean Tatar prisoner Rustem Viratti, who was detained by the Russian occupiers in the spring of 2023 after numerous searches of his home in the Kherson region, died in a Russian prison .

After 9 years of imprisonment in a Russian colony, three Crimean political prisoners in the "first Bakhchysarai group" of Hizb ut-Tahrir - Remzi Memetov, Zevri Abseitov and Rustem Abiltarov were released.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

