Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world
Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

Dog attack in Brovary: children have returned to school, the animal has been taken under supervision In Brovary, Kyiv region, the two children who were attacked by a dog on May 30 have returned to school. The animal is currently under the supervision of veterinarians. This was reported by Suspilne with reference to the Brovary City Council. It is noted that the condition of the injured children is satisfactory. "The children are in a normal psychological state, they have returned to their studies. The dog is now under supervision, veterinarians are monitoring it," the City Council said. As a reminder, on May 30, in Brovary, a dog attacked two children. The animal bit a girl and a boy, causing injuries of varying severity. The children were hospitalized. According to preliminary information, the dog had owners. The police opened criminal proceedings over the attack.

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?

Friedrich Merz was not elected as the new Chancellor of Germany

Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

Day of the Infantry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: the role of infantrymen during the war against the Russian Federation

The Cabinet of Ministers still does not have the results of the NABU audit: the Commission's work has been going on for more than half a year

The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Subsidies for housing rent for IDPs: an online calculator for calculation has been launched in Ukraine

Kyiv

 2902 views

The Ministry of Social Policy and LUN have launched an online calculator for calculating housing subsidies for IDPs. The service shows an estimated amount of assistance, but the decision is made by the Pension Fund.

Subsidies for housing rent for IDPs: an online calculator for calculation has been launched in Ukraine

The Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine, in cooperation with the LUN platform, has launched a calculator for self-calculating the estimated amount of housing subsidy for IDPs. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Social Policy.

Details

The developers say the application interface is clear. The user enters basic information - city, apartment area, family composition, income level - and receives a preliminary calculation.

Recalculation of subsidies: how to check the updated amount of payments online15.04.25, 15:44 • 8649 views

For example: a young couple with a total income of UAH 17,000 lives in Dnipro and pays the actual rent for a one-room apartment in the amount of UAH 9,500 per month on the basis of an agreement.

The family can receive a housing subsidy of UAH 5,097.88. That is, in fact, the family will pay only UAH 4,402.12 from its own pocket.

The online service can be found on this portal.

Housing policy reform: it became known when the relevant law will be adopted17.04.25, 12:19 • 10958 views

Calculating the cost of the subsidy on the online calculator does not guarantee the granting of this subsidy. The application shows the approximate amount of state aid. And the right to grant it is determined by the Pension Fund after receiving and checking all the necessary information from the IDP.

Recall

In Ukraine, the amount of housing subsidy has been increased and the list of recipients has been expanded. Assistance can be obtained for renting not only an apartment, but also a room, regional differences are taken into account.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

Real Estate Finance
