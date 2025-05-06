Subsidies for housing rent for IDPs: an online calculator for calculation has been launched in Ukraine

The Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine, in cooperation with the LUN platform, has launched a calculator for self-calculating the estimated amount of housing subsidy for IDPs. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Social Policy.

The developers say the application interface is clear. The user enters basic information - city, apartment area, family composition, income level - and receives a preliminary calculation.

For example: a young couple with a total income of UAH 17,000 lives in Dnipro and pays the actual rent for a one-room apartment in the amount of UAH 9,500 per month on the basis of an agreement.

The family can receive a housing subsidy of UAH 5,097.88. That is, in fact, the family will pay only UAH 4,402.12 from its own pocket.

The online service can be found on this portal.

Calculating the cost of the subsidy on the online calculator does not guarantee the granting of this subsidy. The application shows the approximate amount of state aid. And the right to grant it is determined by the Pension Fund after receiving and checking all the necessary information from the IDP.

In Ukraine, the amount of housing subsidy has been increased and the list of recipients has been expanded. Assistance can be obtained for renting not only an apartment, but also a room, regional differences are taken into account.