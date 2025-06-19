The Ministry of Social Policy has approved a training program for specialists working with gaming addiction

The Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine officially approved the Sample Training Program for specialists engaged in the social and psychological rehabilitation of individuals with gambling addiction. The new document includes the course structure, a list of key modules, and expected learning outcomes.

The program was developed in collaboration with the public union "Center for Responsible Gaming" as part of the project "Implementation of Social Services for People at Risk of Gambling Addiction". The project is being implemented thanks to the partner support of socially responsible business - the company Favbet.

As reported by the ministry, the document will ensure the training of social workers, psychologists, and other specialists to work in accordance with the current State Standard for Social and Psychological Rehabilitation of Individuals with Gambling Addiction, approved by order of the Ministry of Social Policy No. 454-N dated October 8, 2024.

The new program is expected to improve the quality of services provided to people with signs or risk of gambling addiction, as well as increase the accessibility of such services in Ukraine.

Photo: Public Union "Center for Responsible Gaming"

The initiator and expert partner in the development of the training program was the Public Union "Center for Responsible Gaming". Previously, the Public Union "Center for Responsible Gaming", with the support of socially responsible business, opened the first specialized center for supporting individuals with gambling addiction in Ukraine. Additionally, the organization initiated an international experience exchange project, through which Ukrainian experts are studying leading European practices of responsible gambling.

"This program is an important step towards building systematic support for people facing gambling addiction. It is the result of joint efforts of the state, the expert community, and responsible business, aimed at solving a pressing social problem in the most effective way," emphasized the Center for Responsible Gaming.