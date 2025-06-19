The Ministry of Social Policy has approved a training program for specialists working with gaming addiction

$41.630.10
47.900.11
ukenru
"Disgraceful behavior, draft dodger": what voters of the 67th constituency think about their MP Serhiy Kuzminykh (VIDEO)
Exclusive
01:07 PM • 4312 views
"Disgraceful behavior, draft dodger": what voters of the 67th constituency think about their MP Serhiy Kuzminykh (VIDEO)
11:44 AM • 15993 views
Ukrainian defenders return from Russian captivity: Zelensky announced another exchange
10:50 AM • 60659 views
Verkhovna Rada has a record low number of MPs: what to expect
Exclusive
June 19, 07:33 AM • 45833 views
Kyiv strengthens control over advertising in the metro and on transport: at what stage is the development of new rules
June 19, 05:33 AM • 133839 views
World Football Day for Children: How Children's Football is Developing and Facing Challenges in Ukraine
June 18, 11:09 PM • 172913 views
Putin stated he is ready to meet with Zelensky, but will not sign anything with him (video)
Exclusive
June 18, 04:37 PM • 92045 views
Every dollar invested in the aviation industry can yield another five dollars for the economy - aviation expert Dolintse
Exclusive
June 18, 04:24 PM • 129385 views
"It's not forbidden to live beautifully": expert doubts the expediency of ARMA purchasing cars for almost 3 million UAH during the war
Exclusive
June 18, 02:59 PM • 99817 views
Political scientist on WHO high-ranking official's visit to the RF: a signal that such organizations need changes and reform
Exclusive
June 18, 02:42 PM • 94406 views
The Ministry of Energy commented on the possibility of power outages in the summer
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
4m/s
40%
747mm
Popular news
Iran threatens the US with strikes "wherever it finds targets" in case of military intervention June 19, 03:43 AM • 34229 views
Preparing sushi: five simple and incredibly tasty recipes for your favorite Asian dishJune 19, 06:36 AM • 120784 views
EU develops a scheme to profit more from frozen Russian assets08:27 AM • 38016 views
Як зміниться робота дитсадків у 2025-2026 навчальному році08:45 AM • 81566 views
Transparent governance, independent audit, new rules for selecting the head: what the law on ARMA reform will change12:22 PM • 24336 views
Publications
Real estate owned by parents, relatives in the Russian Federation, and ties to organized crime – what is known about NABU officers and prosecutors competing for the position of BBEP Director12:44 PM • 14651 views
Transparent governance, independent audit, new rules for selecting the head: what the law on ARMA reform will change12:22 PM • 25383 views
Verkhovna Rada has a record low number of MPs: what to expect10:50 AM • 60659 views
Як зміниться робота дитсадків у 2025-2026 навчальному році08:45 AM • 82610 views
Preparing sushi: five simple and incredibly tasty recipes for your favorite Asian dishJune 19, 06:36 AM • 121817 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Rustem Umerov
Binyamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Sumy Oblast
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
In Lithuania, a brown bear roamed the capital's streets for two days: hunters did not follow the government's order to kill the animal12:42 PM • 10439 views
Tinder launches new Double Date featureJune 17, 03:09 PM • 161910 views
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 211950 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 219160 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosenJune 16, 09:17 AM • 271149 views
Actual
Forbes
Facebook
MIM-104 Patriot
NASAMS
FIM-92 Stinger

The Ministry of Social Policy has approved a training program for specialists working with gaming addiction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

The Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine has approved a training program for specialists in the socio-psychological rehabilitation of persons with gaming addiction. The new program, developed in collaboration with the "Center for Responsible Gaming", aims to improve the quality and accessibility of services.

The Ministry of Social Policy has approved a training program for specialists working with gaming addiction
Photo: Shutterstock

The Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine officially approved the Sample Training Program for specialists engaged in the social and psychological rehabilitation of individuals with gambling addiction. The new document includes the course structure, a list of key modules, and expected learning outcomes.

The program was developed in collaboration with the public union "Center for Responsible Gaming" as part of the project "Implementation of Social Services for People at Risk of Gambling Addiction". The project is being implemented thanks to the partner support of socially responsible business - the company Favbet.

As reported by the ministry, the document will ensure the training of social workers, psychologists, and other specialists to work in accordance with the current State Standard for Social and Psychological Rehabilitation of Individuals with Gambling Addiction, approved by order of the Ministry of Social Policy No. 454-N dated October 8, 2024.

The new program is expected to improve the quality of services provided to people with signs or risk of gambling addiction, as well as increase the accessibility of such services in Ukraine.

Photo: Public Union
Photo: Public Union "Center for Responsible Gaming"

The initiator and expert partner in the development of the training program was the Public Union "Center for Responsible Gaming". Previously, the Public Union "Center for Responsible Gaming", with the support of socially responsible business, opened the first specialized center for supporting individuals with gambling addiction in Ukraine. Additionally, the organization initiated an international experience exchange project, through which Ukrainian experts are studying leading European practices of responsible gambling.

"This program is an important step towards building systematic support for people facing gambling addiction. It is the result of joint efforts of the state, the expert community, and responsible business, aimed at solving a pressing social problem in the most effective way," emphasized the Center for Responsible Gaming.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyHealth
Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9