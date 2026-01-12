The Ministry of Justice approved a new procedure for affixing an apostille to documents for use abroad

Starting February 1, 2026, an order on a new procedure for affixing an apostille to official documents will come into force. This was reported by the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

With the entry into force of the new order No. 3177/5, the previous procedure, which had been in effect since 2015, will lose its force. The new rules regulate the entire apostille affixing procedure: from accepting documents to issuing the result.

Under the new procedure, an apostille is affixed through the Electronic Apostille Register. The procedure for entering samples of signatures, seals, and open key certificates into the register has also been defined. The Ministry of Justice, its territorial bodies, the State Archival Service of Ukraine, and courts (regarding judges) will be able to enter information into the register. An apostille or a decision to refuse to affix it will be processed within three working days.

Separately, the procedures for accepting documents, their consideration, issuing results, and obtaining information from the Electronic Apostille Register are regulated.

In addition, from January 1, 2026, the cost of the service will also change. For individuals, it will be 670 hryvnias, and for legal entities, 1160 hryvnias.

Recall

