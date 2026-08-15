The Ministry of Foreign Affairs refuted rumors about mandatory Reserve+ for 18-year-old Ukrainian women in the EU

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called manipulative the claims that 18-year-old Ukrainian women in EU countries are allegedly required to show the "Reserve+" app to obtain temporary protection. At the same time, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed isolated cases in which Ukrainian citizens, including women, were asked to provide information from "Reserve+," UNN writes.

Details

The ministry explained that such situations are related to the European Union's introduction of new rules for obtaining temporary protection in accordance with Council of the EU Decision 2026/1912 of July 30, 2026.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is aware of cases in which, in certain EU member states, Ukrainian citizens, including women, were asked for information from Reserve+ while applying for temporary protection. This situation is related to the EU's introduction of new rules for obtaining temporary protection (Council of the EU Decision 2026/1912 of July 30, 2026) - the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a comment.

As the EU has not yet provided member states with uniform clarifications regarding the practical application of this decision, certain national authorities are using their own instructions. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs explains the requests for information from "Reserve+" by this circumstance.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs speaks of isolated cases

The ministry emphasized that the cases known to the Ukrainian side are not widespread. For the most part, they concern situations in which applicants could not confirm the legality of their departure from Ukraine.

The cases known to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs are not widespread and concern, for the most part, situations in which applicants were unable to confirm the legality of their departure from Ukraine—for example, by showing in their international passport a stamp from the State Border Guard Service confirming that they crossed the border when departing Ukraine - the ministry said.

As an example, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs cited the absence from an international passport of a State Border Guard Service stamp confirming that the holder crossed the border when departing Ukraine.

If there is confirmation that the departure was lawful, there should be no need to provide information from "Reserve+." At the same time, due to the lack of a uniform approach in certain EU countries, such requests are currently possible.

The Ukrainian side expects the European Union to standardize the practice of applying the new rules as soon as possible, taking Ukraine's appeals into account.

Recall

Earlier the National Security and Defense Council's Center for Countering Disinformation stated that information about the mandatory presentation of "Reserve+" by 18-year-old Ukrainian women seeking temporary protection in the EU is manipulative.