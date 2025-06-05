The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine has published the amount of revenues to the state budget in May

In May 2025, UAH 204.8 billion was received in the general fund of the state budget. This is reported by the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine with reference to the operational data of the State Treasury Service, UNN reports.

Among the payments controlled by tax and customs authorities, the main revenues are provided by:

UAH 45.4 billion – corporate income tax;

UAH 42.3 billion – value added tax on goods imported into the customs territory of Ukraine;

UAH 30.4 billion – personal income tax and military duty;

UAH 24.2 billion – excise tax;

UAH 21.7 billion – value added tax on goods produced in Ukraine (UAH 37.2 billion collected, UAH 15.5 billion reimbursed);

UAH 4.4 billion – rent for the use of mineral resources.

UAH 4.3 billion – import and export duties.

In addition, in May 2025, UAH 20.3 billion was received in the general fund of the state budget from the NBU, which, in accordance with the law, annually, after confirmation of its annual financial statements by an external audit and its approval by the NBU Council, transfers a portion of its profit to the state budget.

It is noted that in total, in May 2025, UAH 274.1 billion of taxes, fees and other payments were received in the general and special funds of the state budget.

Overall, at the end of January-May 2025, UAH 1.54 trillion of taxes, fees and other payments were received in the general and special funds of the state budget.

