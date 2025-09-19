The Ministry of Finance announced that the subsistence minimum will be revised

The subsistence minimum in Ukraine, which currently stands at 3209 hryvnias, will be revised. This was announced by Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko during the question hour to the government, UNN reports.

The subsistence minimum will be revised and unlinked from other uncharacteristic surcharges and payments, in order to modernize it, to make it a sufficiently clear measure that will determine the standard of living. - Marchenko said.

The subsistence minimum per person is calculated and amounts to 3209 hryvnias. This is the figure that determines the base for calculating all other payments, including social ones. - the Minister emphasized.

Addition

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the draft State Budget for 2026, which provides for an increase in the subsistence minimum from January 1 to 3209 hryvnias.

In 2025, the subsistence minimum and social benefits tied to it remain at the 2024 level and amount to 2920 hryvnias per month.