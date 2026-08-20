The Ministry of Defense selected four new models of medical pouches for the Armed Forces of Ukraine: they will be tested in combat before procurement

​The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine is updating medical pouches for servicemen, taking into account the experience of intense combat operations. As reported by the ministry, based on the test results, four best models were selected to replace obsolete designs, UNN reports.

Details

As reported by the Ministry of Defence, following tests of more than 30 Ukrainian and foreign designs, specialists from the Central Directorate for Development and Material Support (CDRMS) selected the four best models, which are to replace obsolete designs.

When a defender is wounded, every second counts. Their life depends on how convenient medical pouches are to use, and if a pouch is designed in such a way that the necessary item is difficult to retrieve, tactical medicine skills may not save them—the servicemember simply will not have time to use it. We tested various options and selected solutions that will become the new standard for supplying defenders — said Dmytro Samofalov, Director of the Healthcare Department of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine.

Which medical pouch models were selected based on the test results

All selected designs underwent testing and surveys based on the criteria of ergonomics, speed of release, ambidexterity (access with the left and right hand), and organization of the internal space.

Model No. 61

Roll/Tunnel type. A through tubular base-sheath with access from both sides. The inner insert can be instantly pulled out by its loops with either hand. Inside there is a through sleeve pocket and elastic loops.

Model No. 35

Attached to the base with Velcro (hook-and-loop fastening) and a compression strap with a side-release buckle. It unfolds into a single line with three working sections featuring mesh pockets and vertical elastic loops. Equipped with a reinforced Rip-Away handle.

Model No. 27

A classic tear-away design with a plastic-reinforced MOLLE base platform. It has an upper securing flap (105 mm) and a spiral safety cord that prevents the pouch from being lost in combat. Internal 110 mm pockets with 25 mm loops.

Model No. 24

A tear-away modification with an upper side-release buckle and deep internal pockets (200 mm). Equipped with widened elastic bands (35 mm) for securely holding larger medical equipment.

When the new medical pouches will appear in the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Temporary requirements (technical and quality specifications) for the four selected types have now been developed. This will allow the market to familiarize itself with the need, while military units, brigades, and volunteer organizations will be able to begin decentralized procurement of pilot industrial batches using special funds or charitable donations.

At the second stage, trial operation will begin for a period of up to one year. Defenders on the front line will test the new pouches in real combat conditions. This will make it possible to obtain feedback and introduce the necessary adjustments.

After the feedback has been collected and the specifications finalized, an official Technical Specification will be developed to launch large centralized tenders through the ProZorro system.

Who will supply medical pouches to the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Ministry of Defence assured that, based on the test results, no manufacturer would receive exclusive rights or a monopoly on the supply of the new medical pouches. Any Ukrainian or foreign manufacturer will be able to produce its own model according to the published specifications and participate in open tenders on equal terms, with the winner determined by the lowest price.