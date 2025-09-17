$41.230.05
September 16, 04:50 PM
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
September 16, 03:22 PM
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
September 16, 02:08 PM
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
September 16, 10:17 AM
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
September 16, 10:07 AM
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
September 16, 09:54 AM
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
September 16, 09:19 AM
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
September 16, 08:08 AM
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
September 16, 07:46 AM
General Staff confirmed damage to Saratov oil refinery in Russia
September 16, 07:30 AM
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgetsPhoto
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM
Exclusive
September 16, 09:19 AM
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and Anyma
September 16, 02:15 PM
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performance
September 16, 12:26 PM
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winners
September 15, 08:11 AM
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reason
September 15, 07:06 AM
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long table
September 14, 09:45 AM
Actual
The Ministry of Defense made its first large purchase of a thousand maneuverable vehicles

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

The Defense Procurement Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine made its first large purchase of 1,000 maneuverable vehicles through the Prozorro system. The supply of 500 quad bikes was contracted for the amount of UAH 119.8 million, which is 25.5% less than the expected cost.

The "Defense Procurement Agency" of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, at the request of the military, made the first large purchase of 1,000 maneuverable vehicles through the Prozorro system. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

As a result of the auctions, in particular, the supply of 500 quad bikes was contracted for a total amount of UAH 119.8 million. This is 25.5% less than the expected cost. The equipment must be delivered by the end of 2025.

It is noted that quad bikes and other additional transport are an opportunity for soldiers to respond even more quickly to challenges at the front.

This purchase allows us to strengthen the mobility of units. As a result of the bidding, we achieved cost savings and ensured transparency of the process.

- noted Arsen Zhumadilov, CEO of AOZ.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine will continue to respond to the requests of military units to provide them with modern equipment in accordance with the priorities of the front.

Recall

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine purchased 40,000 NATO-standard tactical headphones for over UAH 635 million. This is the first such purchase that will provide increased protection for the military. The first batches will arrive at military units this autumn.

Vita Zelenetska

