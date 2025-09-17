The Ministry of Defense made its first large purchase of a thousand maneuverable vehicles

The "Defense Procurement Agency" of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, at the request of the military, made the first large purchase of 1,000 maneuverable vehicles through the Prozorro system. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

As a result of the auctions, in particular, the supply of 500 quad bikes was contracted for a total amount of UAH 119.8 million. This is 25.5% less than the expected cost. The equipment must be delivered by the end of 2025.

It is noted that quad bikes and other additional transport are an opportunity for soldiers to respond even more quickly to challenges at the front.

This purchase allows us to strengthen the mobility of units. As a result of the bidding, we achieved cost savings and ensured transparency of the process. - noted Arsen Zhumadilov, CEO of AOZ.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine will continue to respond to the requests of military units to provide them with modern equipment in accordance with the priorities of the front.

Recall

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine purchased 40,000 NATO-standard tactical headphones for over UAH 635 million. This is the first such purchase that will provide increased protection for the military. The first batches will arrive at military units this autumn.

The Ministry of Defense explained how arm patches and chevrons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine are created and approved