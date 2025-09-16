The Ministry of Defense explained how arm patches and chevrons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine are created and approved

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine explained how chevrons and sleeve patches are created for various branches of the armed forces, brigades, and individual units. The process ensures the unity of symbolism, adherence to heraldic traditions, and legal norms. This was reported on the Ministry of Defense website, writes UNN.

Details

According to the defense agency, chevrons and the process of their creation and their appearance not only emphasize the uniqueness of each unit but also contribute to the formation of the moral and psychological spirit of servicemen and the development of military culture in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

When creating a chevron or a sleeve patch for a unit, strict adherence to a clear algorithm is mandatory. It guarantees that each emblem: reflects the history and combat path of the unit, adheres to a unified artistic style and color scheme of the corresponding type or branch of service, is created based on heraldic rules taking into account Ukrainian heritage, and is approved by a commission consisting of historians, artists, and technologists.

Each individual military unit, military command body, higher military educational institution, institution, and organization has the right to its own sleeve patch. To develop a sleeve patch, the commander (chief, director) sends a request for development to the Central Directorate for Material Support Development of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. - stated on the Ministry of Defense website.

The preliminary review takes up to 10 days. It checks for compliance with heraldic requirements, absence of duplication and plagiarism, and adherence to a unified style.

After this stage, specialists create a sketch, coordinate it with the unit, and submit it for expert review. Final approval is carried out by the Minister of Defense or the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Only after all these steps does the chevron or sleeve patch become the official emblem of the unit and is mandatory for all servicemen of the military unit or subdivision to wear.

A sleeve patch is not just an element of uniform. It is part of the combat identity of a unit in the global military community, a symbol of the continuity of traditions, and a manifestation of military culture. Its creation is a component of moral and psychological support and information defense of the state. - noted the head of the Center for Material Support Management, Lieutenant Colonel Maksym Kaiola.

According to him, the procedure is regulated by the "Methodological Recommendations for the Development and Implementation of Military Symbolism in the Armed Forces of Ukraine," approved by the Minister of Defense on January 14, 2020, and the use of unofficial samples is prohibited by order of the Ministry of Defense No. 606 of November 20, 2017.

