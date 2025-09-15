Day of Radiation, Chemical, and Biological Protection Troops of Ukraine and International Day of Democracy: what else is celebrated on September 15

Today, September 15, marks the Day of Radiation, Chemical, and Biological Protection Troops of Ukraine and the International Day of Democracy. Free Money Day is also celebrated, UNN reports.

Day of Radiation, Chemical, and Biological Protection Troops of Ukraine

Since 2022, by order of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, September 15 has been established as the annual Day of Specialists of the Radiation, Chemical, and Biological Protection Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Previously, this event was celebrated on February 14. Since 1994, by order (dated February 14).

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine forces responsible for ensuring the protection of the population from chemical weapons received a new official name - biological, radiation, and chemical protection troops.

International Day of Democracy

The purpose of this day is to draw attention to how valuable freedom of thought and respect for human rights are for every individual. An integral part of freedom is equality and transparent elections, where everyone can express their will.

World Lymphoma Awareness Day

Lymphoma is a tumor of immune system cells, a type of malignant tumor that affects the lymphatic system, which consists of lymph nodes, spleen, thymus, and bone marrow.

Lymphoma is not one disease, but a group of more than 30 different diseases. Modern practice allows us to establish that lymphoma is curable in 80% of cases. The chances of patients recovering depend entirely on accurate and timely diagnosis.

Google's Birthday

It all started during the student years of Larry Page and Sergey Brin. It was on September 15, 1997, that two Stanford students applied to register the domain "google.com".

The name, according to the authors, arose by chance when one of them incorrectly reproduced the mathematical term "googol" on paper. According to another version, the name is interpreted as "go to look" from the combination of two words "go" and "ogle".

Free Money Day

On this day, a social experiment takes place, which was first conducted in 2011 at the initiative of several researchers from the Post Growth Institute. It all started with finding ways to draw the attention of the population and involve them in discussing financial reform.

And 4 years later, more than 200 events were held in 41 countries around the world, at which about 10 thousand dollars were distributed. The goal of this initiative is to ignite the spirit of kindness in people and demonstrate that the world can be more generous.

