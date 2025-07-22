The Ministry of Defense is preparing changes that will simplify the financing of defense sector enterprises

The Ministry of Defense is preparing changes to the resolution that will allow including interest on loans in the cost of production, which should simplify work for enterprises. This was announced by Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal, as reported by UNN.

We are strengthening financial support for the defense sector. We held a meeting with the Ministry of Finance and the heads of the largest state banks. We discussed further steps, including the implementation of the "Dutch model", which provides for direct contracts with manufacturers, investments in Ukrainian defense companies, and the creation of joint ventures. The Ministry of Defense is already preparing changes to the resolution that will allow including interest on loans in the cost of production - this will simplify work for enterprises - Shmyhal said.

He also emphasized that the Ministry of Defense expects more active participation from state banks in financing defense industry enterprises.

Next year, Ukraine will need at least $120 billion for defense, and half of this amount is expected to be raised with the support of allies.