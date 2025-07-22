$41.820.07
New TIME Kidnapping cover drew global attention to Ukraine's pain - Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
03:21 PM • 9488 views
New TIME Kidnapping cover drew global attention to Ukraine's pain - Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
02:31 PM • 22580 views
Criminal case will hit ARMA's reputation: expert emphasizes that an audit of the agency's work was needed "yesterday"
Exclusive
02:10 PM • 25832 views
Expert: NABU has turned into an FSB branch. The adopted bill makes it possible to rectify this
12:59 PM • 27518 views
Outbreaks of acute intestinal infections recorded in three regions of Ukraine, 70 people fell ill
12:27 PM • 35474 views
Russians attacked Naftogaz gas production facilities, there is destruction
Exclusive
12:17 PM • 35435 views
We restored Ukrainian legal personality - MP on the adopted law regulating the activities of NABU and SAP
11:15 AM • 32080 views
Trump withdraws US from UNESCO - NY Post
July 22, 10:50 AM • 25287 views
"First, a lot of work will have to be done": the Kremlin on the meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy
July 22, 08:08 AM • 32171 views
The Office of the Prosecutor General and the SBU uncovered new facts of restricted access information leakage from NABU
July 22, 07:27 AM • 56551 views
Defense needs $120 billion next year, half of which is planned to be received with the support of allies - Shmyhal
Publications
Exclusives
The Ministry of Defense is preparing changes that will simplify the financing of defense sector enterprises

Kyiv • UNN

 • 960 views

The Ministry of Defense is preparing changes to the resolution that will allow including interest on loans in the cost of production. This will simplify work for defense sector enterprises and strengthen their financial support.

The Ministry of Defense is preparing changes that will simplify the financing of defense sector enterprises

The Ministry of Defense is preparing changes to the resolution that will allow including interest on loans in the cost of production, which should simplify work for enterprises. This was announced by Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal, as reported by UNN.

We are strengthening financial support for the defense sector. We held a meeting with the Ministry of Finance and the heads of the largest state banks. We discussed further steps, including the implementation of the "Dutch model", which provides for direct contracts with manufacturers, investments in Ukrainian defense companies, and the creation of joint ventures. The Ministry of Defense is already preparing changes to the resolution that will allow including interest on loans in the cost of production - this will simplify work for enterprises

- Shmyhal said.

He also emphasized that the Ministry of Defense expects more active participation from state banks in financing defense industry enterprises.

Recall

Next year, Ukraine will need at least $120 billion for defense, and half of this amount is expected to be raised with the support of allies.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Economy
Ministry of Finance of Ukraine
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal
