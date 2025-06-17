The Ministry of Defense has approved the "Shablya" combat module with a grenade launcher for operation

$41.530.08
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
10:46 AM • 50385 views
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 17, 06:29 AM • 110301 views
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
June 17, 05:57 AM • 107621 views
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
June 16, 07:28 PM • 161895 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 01:59 PM • 147851 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
June 16, 12:56 PM • 150227 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
June 16, 11:24 AM • 126945 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
June 16, 09:55 AM • 106048 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM • 178505 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Exclusive
June 16, 07:14 AM • 83291 views
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
748mm
Popular news
Russian attack on Kyiv: 55 injured already, no exact data on casualtiesJune 17, 05:19 AM • 85427 views
Trump convenes US National Security Council after G7 summit: the reason has been revealed Former US President Donald Trump has convened a meeting of the National Security Council to discuss national security issues. This was reported by his spokesperson Liz Harrington. According to her, the meeting will focus on a wide range of topics, including the situation in Ukraine, the rise of China, and threats from Iran and North Korea. "President Trump remains deeply concerned about the threats facing our nation, and he is committed to providing strong leadership to protect American interests," Harrington said. The meeting comes shortly after the G7 summit in Italy, where world leaders discussed similar issues. It is likely that Trump will use the meeting to share his views on these issues and outline his own approach to national security.June 17, 06:04 AM • 78475 views
Russian Federation attack on the capital: cluster munition parts found in NyvkyJune 17, 06:45 AM • 126993 views
The relevant committee has supported the appointment of Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General. 08:28 AM • 56386 views
The Trump administration curtailed a pressure group on Russia regarding negotiations with Ukraine - Reuters 11:16 AM • 27940 views
Publications
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy MenuJune 16, 09:40 AM • 248092 views
"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayersJune 16, 09:34 AM • 273431 views
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 296708 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 367789 views
Kuzminykh continues to lobby the interests of pharmaceutical plants: manipulations under the guise of caring for patientsJune 13, 08:36 AM • 420802 views
The Ministry of Defense has approved the "Shablya" combat module with a grenade launcher for operation

Kyiv • UNN

 980 views

The Ministry of Defense has approved the "SHABLYA MK19(M)" combat module, which can be installed on ground platforms and equipment, for operation. The module fires 40 mm grenades.

The Ministry of Defense has approved the "Shablya" combat module with a grenade launcher for operation

The Defense Ministry has codified and approved for operation in the Armed Forces the remote-controlled combat module "SHABLYA MK19(M)". This was reported by the Main Department for Support of the Life Cycle of Armaments and Military Equipment, writes UNN.

The "SHABLYA MK19(M)" combat module is designed for firing from an automatic grenade launcher of 40 mm caliber

- the message says.

The system is integrated both on ground robotic systems and on vehicles. The module can fire with direct or indirect aiming, hitting the enemy at coordinates from closed positions.

It is noted that the module can be controlled by one operator.

Let us remind you

During May 2025, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine codified and approved for operation more than 130 new models of weapons and military equipment, 80% of which are domestic developments. Among them are UAVs, ammunition, electronic warfare equipment and small arms.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarTechnologies
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
