The Ministry of Defense has approved the "Shablya" combat module with a grenade launcher for operation
Kyiv • UNN
The Ministry of Defense has approved the "SHABLYA MK19(M)" combat module, which can be installed on ground platforms and equipment, for operation. The module fires 40 mm grenades.
The Defense Ministry has codified and approved for operation in the Armed Forces the remote-controlled combat module "SHABLYA MK19(M)". This was reported by the Main Department for Support of the Life Cycle of Armaments and Military Equipment, writes UNN.
The "SHABLYA MK19(M)" combat module is designed for firing from an automatic grenade launcher of 40 mm caliber
The system is integrated both on ground robotic systems and on vehicles. The module can fire with direct or indirect aiming, hitting the enemy at coordinates from closed positions.
It is noted that the module can be controlled by one operator.
Let us remind you
During May 2025, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine codified and approved for operation more than 130 new models of weapons and military equipment, 80% of which are domestic developments. Among them are UAVs, ammunition, electronic warfare equipment and small arms.