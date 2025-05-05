The Ministry of Defense has approved a course for specialists in supporting military personnel

The Ministry of Defense has approved an updated course for retraining specialists in social support for military personnel. The training will last 8 days, reports UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense in Telegram.

Details

The course includes modules on knowledge of legal acts in the field of social guarantees and tools for providing comprehensive support services.

Particular attention is paid to the ability of the support service specialist to interact with communities and partners in order to solve the problem of the person applying more precisely. We also explain the mechanisms for obtaining benefits and guarantees for military personnel and their families in the courses – said the head of the Central Office of Civil Protection of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel Oleksandr Kutkov.

He added that strategic sessions, simulations of various cases and algorithms for dealing with family members of military personnel in crisis situations, such as missing or injured, are also held during the training.

The updated course will soon be attended by 30 representatives of military units.

Among the teachers are experts in public administration in the field of social policy, human rights activists, lawyers with experience in providing assistance to the military, and analysts in the field of mental health. Among the trainers there are also representatives of public and charitable organizations that take care of social and legal protection of military personnel and their families.

According to the provision, support services provide military personnel and their families with support assistance on legal, social and domestic, and medical issues.documents. In addition, the support service maintains constant communication between the military, families and medical institutions, social services, public organizations and authorities when resolving legal, domestic and social issues.

Let us remind you

The Ministry of Defense has introduced new social support positions to help military personnel and their families. Officers of this specialty will assist military personnel, their families and commanders in various matters.