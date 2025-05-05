The Ministry of Defense has approved a course for specialists in supporting military personnel

$41.710.11
47.310.23
ukenru
Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi
08:41 AM • 32248 views

Exclusive
06:29 AM • 67543 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

Exclusive
06:08 AM • 78776 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM • 131938 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 166471 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 193338 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 106711 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 100827 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 101712 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 67512 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Oil prices collapsed amid OPEC+'s acceleration in production increase

May 5, 05:19 AM • 40089 views

Israel has approved the intensification of hostilities against Hamas and the mobilization of reservists - AP

07:29 AM • 36668 views

"Thunderbolts" from Marvel started the summer rental season with $162 million in worldwide collections

07:50 AM • 26143 views

Lady Gaga addressed fans after an attempted terrorist attack at the singer's largest concert in Rio de Janeiro

08:03 AM • 17592 views

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

08:45 AM • 13926 views
Exclusive

06:29 AM • 67543 views

Exclusive

06:08 AM • 78776 views

May 3, 06:01 AM • 193338 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 91703 views

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM • 114705 views
Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

08:45 AM • 14168 views

08:03 AM • 17820 views

07:50 AM • 26369 views

Two million people attended Lady Gaga's free concert in Brazil

May 4, 04:24 PM • 23492 views

Star Wars Day: Facts About the Film Saga That Will Surprise You

May 4, 04:30 AM • 41216 views
Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

The Ministry of Defense has approved a course for specialists in supporting military personnel

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2738 views

The Ministry of Defense has approved a retraining course for social support specialists for the military. The training will last 8 days and will include regulations, support tools and interaction with communities.

The Ministry of Defense has approved an updated course for retraining specialists in social support for military personnel. The training will last 8 days, reports UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense in Telegram.

Details

The course includes modules on knowledge of legal acts in the field of social guarantees and tools for providing comprehensive support services.

Particular attention is paid to the ability of the support service specialist to interact with communities and partners in order to solve the problem of the person applying more precisely. We also explain the mechanisms for obtaining benefits and guarantees for military personnel and their families in the courses

– said the head of the Central Office of Civil Protection of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel Oleksandr Kutkov.

He added that strategic sessions, simulations of various cases and algorithms for dealing with family members of military personnel in crisis situations, such as missing or injured, are also held during the training.

The updated course will soon be attended by 30 representatives of military units.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have officers and soldiers of social support: the spokesman of the Ministry of Defense told how the new system works

Among the teachers are experts in public administration in the field of social policy, human rights activists, lawyers with experience in providing assistance to the military, and analysts in the field of mental health. Among the trainers there are also representatives of public and charitable organizations that take care of social and legal protection of military personnel and their families.

The Ministry of Defence told whether it plans to increase the number of brigades under the Contract 18-24 project

According to the provision, support services provide military personnel and their families with support assistance on legal, social and domestic, and medical issues.documents. In addition, the support service maintains constant communication between the military, families and medical institutions, social services, public organizations and authorities when resolving legal, domestic and social issues.

Let us remind you

The Ministry of Defense has introduced new social support positions to help military personnel and their families. Officers of this specialty will assist military personnel, their families and commanders in various matters.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

SocietyWarEducation
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Ukraine
Brent
$60.46
Bitcoin
$94,153.50
S&P 500
$5,687.46
Tesla
$290.87
Газ TTF
$32.93
Золото
$3,321.94
Ethereum
$1,805.07