The mineral agreement benefits the US and Ukraine, but the real benefit is in question - WP

$41.470.09
47.170.12
ukenru
EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister
05:30 AM • 6516 views

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

Exclusive
May 1, 02:27 PM • 49785 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 125021 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
May 1, 11:10 AM • 110583 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

May 1, 10:25 AM • 121194 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
May 1, 08:40 AM • 124228 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 305641 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 158628 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 171925 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 226624 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+10°
2m/s
54%
756 mm
Popular news

The Cabinet submitted to the Rada a draft law on ratification of the agreement with the USA regarding minerals

May 1, 11:25 PM • 17619 views

The mineral agreement is largely symbolic, but that's enough for Trump - CNN

01:04 AM • 10819 views

The US will not lift sanctions against Russia, but may introduce new ones - State Department

02:53 AM • 9074 views

Israel struck the territory of the Syrian president's palace in Damascus

03:23 AM • 26780 views

Russia has deployed an entire armada of ships with "Calibers" to the Black Sea - Navy

03:35 AM • 14396 views
Publications

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

06:22 AM • 2528 views

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

May 1, 01:44 PM • 108551 views

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

May 1, 09:26 AM • 206690 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

May 1, 04:00 AM • 305641 views

Duma calls the reform a “threat,” while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

April 30, 03:42 PM • 234586 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Ozzy Osbourne is intensively preparing for the Back to the Beginning concert despite health issues

May 1, 07:32 PM • 19440 views

"This kid erases me from the screen": Kit Harington recalled working on set with Bella Ramsey in "Game of Thrones"

May 1, 07:09 PM • 21521 views

Hailey Bieber appeared at a social event in New York after a scandal in the network regarding the imitation of Selena Gomez

May 1, 04:52 PM • 23379 views

After Ferrari and Herzog's Films: Director Takashi Miike to Shoot New Version of "Bad Lieutenant"

May 1, 02:10 PM • 28998 views

De Niro's Daughter Announces Transgender Transition: How the Star Dad Reacted

May 1, 01:28 PM • 32076 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

The mineral agreement benefits the US and Ukraine, but the real benefit is in question - WP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1534 views

The US will gain access to Ukrainian minerals, and Ukraine will gain a long-term partnership. The main question is whether there will be a real economic benefit for both countries.

The mineral agreement benefits the US and Ukraine, but the real benefit is in question - WP

The agreement between the United States and Ukraine on minerals benefits both parties, but the key question is whether it will bring real economic benefits to both countries. This was reported by The Washington Post, reports UNN.

Details

According to the publication, the United States receives a certain share for its continued support, while Ukraine receives a long-term economic partnership with the United States, which is likely to be enough to deter further Russian aggression.

In addition, both countries will have equal control over the Ukraine Recovery Fund. Thus, Ukraine will retain full ownership of its minerals, and will not be required to reimburse military assistance from the United States in the past.

At the same time, the United States will receive rights to resources worth trillions of dollars. According to WP, this will help Washington compensate for its dependence on Chinese minerals.

However, the main problem with the agreement is whether it will bring real economic benefits to both countries. For example, it is not known exactly in which regions these minerals will be mined, as a significant number of deposits are located in territories occupied by Russian troops.

It is also unknown whether minerals can be mined cheaply enough to compete with China.

Mining requires a long time – usually more than a decade. This requires initial research, and it is also necessary to clear mining areas, build infrastructure – roads, bridges, etc. Mining also requires a significant amount of electricity – at the same time, constant Russian strikes on Ukraine over the past two years have halved its electricity

– the publication says.

There will be no "bad players" nearby: Trump explained why the US presence at the mining sites is beneficial for Ukraine30.04.25, 21:22 • 11194 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
The Washington Post
Donald Trump
China
United States
Ukraine
Brent
$62.39
Bitcoin
$96,708.00
S&P 500
$5,634.87
Tesla
$282.81
Газ TTF
$32.10
Золото
$3,259.95
Ethereum
$1,832.46