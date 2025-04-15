The military showed the destruction of enemy equipment and a fuel and lubricant depot in the area of the Serebryansky forest

Ukrainian soldiers continue to inflict accurate strikes on the occupiers and their equipment. The corresponding video is published on its Telegram channel by the operational-strategic group of troops "Khortytsia", reports UNN.

Details

Thus, in the Luhansk region, in the area of the Serebryansky forest, the "Phoenix" unit of unmanned aviation systems of the "Pomsta" brigade destroyed enemy MT-LB, S-60 gun on the MT-LB base, combat armored vehicle, "Tiger" armored car, truck with ammunition, another 5 cargo and 4 military vehicles of the occupiers.

A generator, a boat and a warehouse of fuel and lubricants were also burned. Two occupiers were also eliminated and one was wounded - says the caption to the video.

