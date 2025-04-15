$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 2686 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 19925 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 16738 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 21781 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 30980 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 64723 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 60476 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 34105 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59673 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106979 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Tags
Authors
The military showed the destruction of enemy equipment and a fuel and lubricant depot in the area of the Serebryansky forest

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4038 views

The "Phoenix" unit of the "Pomsta" brigade in the Luhansk region destroyed a lot of enemy equipment, including an MT-LB and a "Tiger" armored car. A fuel and lubricant depot was also burned, and two occupiers were eliminated.

The military showed the destruction of enemy equipment and a fuel and lubricant depot in the area of the Serebryansky forest

Ukrainian soldiers continue to inflict accurate strikes on the occupiers and their equipment. The corresponding video is published on its Telegram channel by the operational-strategic group of troops "Khortytsia", reports UNN.

Details

Thus, in the Luhansk region, in the area of the Serebryansky forest, the "Phoenix" unit of unmanned aviation systems of the "Pomsta" brigade destroyed enemy MT-LB, S-60 gun on the MT-LB base, combat armored vehicle, "Tiger" armored car, truck with ammunition, another 5 cargo and 4 military vehicles of the occupiers.

A generator, a boat and a warehouse of fuel and lubricants were also burned. Two occupiers were also eliminated and one was wounded

- says the caption to the video.

Let us remind you

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine allowed the AGL-53 automatic grenade launcher to be used in the Armed Forces. It surpasses the Soviet AGS-17 in accuracy, range and uses NATO standard ammunition.

The military showed the destruction of an enemy tank in the Pokrovsk direction14.04.25, 05:38 • 3850 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Ukraine
