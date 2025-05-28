Ukrainian defenders found the products of Petro Poroshenko's company "Roshen" on sale in the Russian market, including on the "Wildberries" marketplace and others. The military sees such trade with Russia as aiding and abetting the aggressor state by the leader of "European Solidarity" during the war and has already appealed to law enforcement officers to check the "scheme" that made this cooperation possible. This is written by Ukrainian military Oleksiy "Stalker".

Poroshenko's "Roshen" products "Crazy Bee", "Shokolapki", "Slivki Lenivki" and others are again available on the Russian market. In particular, "Roshen" candies are sold on the giant Russian marketplace "Wildberries". When asked by buyers if this is the same "Roshen", the seller answers in the affirmative. – writes Oleksiy «Stalker».

The military appealed to the law enforcement agencies of Ukraine with a request to check: according to which "schemes" Poroshenko's "Roshen" products are sold in the aggressor country, and also to answer whether such actions of the oligarch contain signs of treason or aiding and abetting the aggressor state (Article 111-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

"I am sure that trade with the Russian Federation is not accidental. Petro Poroshenko's similar business model has been known for a long time. He is already involved in the investigation into the purchase of coal from ORDLO under the guise of African coal. He is suspected of treason for this. So, if coal from the occupied territories can go as African coal, then sweets can be sold in Russia as "neutral imports". Moreover, Poroshenko already has sanctions, including for trading with Russia during the war and betraying national interests," emphasizes "Stalker."

According to the military, even more suspicions in this story are caused by the position of deputies from Poroshenko's party, who actually justify trade with the aggressor country.

The "European Solidarity" deputies were armed with an information manual: supposedly "Roshen" products are sold in many countries, and how they get to the Russian Federation is not Poroshenko's problem. Moreover, recently even Russian deputies publicly confirmed that Poroshenko supplies products to the Russian Federation through offshore schemes. But the Russian authorities do not touch the Ukrainian "patriot". No wonder he is a business partner of Putin's crony – writes Oleksiy «Stalker».

"Stalker" also emphasizes that, in addition to business in the Russian Federation, Poroshenko has a long history of cooperation with the Russian authorities.

"It seems that Poroshenko is not just doing business in Russia - he is organically rooted in it. After all, in addition to selling sweets in the Russian Federation, he is already accused of lobbying for the Kharkiv agreements to extend the deployment of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Crimea; financing Russian terrorists; the activities of the "Bogdan" plant in the Russian Federation during the war; the illegal alienation of the oil pipeline from the state together with Medvedchuk and the Russians, etc. Even in the eleventh year of the great war, while Russian troops are killing Ukrainian citizens, Poroshenko provides them with sweets. In this context, the old saying is appropriate: "When you are dead, you don't feel it, but it hurts others." The same is true when you are a speculator," "Stalker" summarizes.

As reported earlier, over the past year, the level of distrust of Ukrainians towards the leader of "European Solidarity" Petro Poroshenko has increased to a record 70%. In particular, the public's attitude towards Poroshenko deteriorated even more after the sanctions and the treason case. This may indicate a request from Ukrainians for a fair punishment for the politician.