I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy
10:11 AM

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
09:43 AM

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
07:55 AM

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Exclusive
06:00 AM

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

May 28, 05:00 AM

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Exclusive
May 27, 11:19 AM

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Exclusive
May 27, 08:04 AM

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

Exclusive
May 26, 02:22 PM

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
May 26, 01:26 PM

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

A court has sentenced a Russian serviceman who stole cars from residents of Kyiv region and took them to Belarus

May 28, 01:38 AM

Trump announced the price for Canada's participation in the anti-missile "Golden Dome" and named the condition for free protection

May 28, 02:09 AM

Record number of Americans apply for British citizenship

May 28, 02:42 AM

Trump plans to revive nuclear energy in the US: a number of decrees have been signed

07:26 AM

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

08:54 AM
"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive

May 27, 01:16 PM

Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

May 26, 04:32 PM
Oleh Syniehubov

Friedrich Merz

Frank-Walter Steinmeier

Oleksiy Chernyshov

Lindsey Graham

White House

Kharkiv Oblast

Kyiv

Kursk Oblast

Sweden

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

08:54 AM

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

May 27, 04:05 PM

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

May 27, 09:48 AM

American Music Awards 2025: Billie Eilish's Triumph and List of Winners

May 27, 08:52 AM
Shahed-136

9K720 Iskander

Kh-59

Kalibr (missile family)

Iron dome

The military found Poroshenko's "Roshen" candies for sale in russia and are asking law enforcement to open a case for aiding the aggressor

Kyiv • UNN

 Kyiv • UNN

The military discovered "Roshen" candies for sale on the Russian marketplace Wildberries. They point to Poroshenko's long history of cooperation with the russian federation.

The military found Poroshenko's "Roshen" candies for sale in russia and are asking law enforcement to open a case for aiding the aggressor

Ukrainian defenders found the products of Petro Poroshenko's company "Roshen" on sale in the Russian market, including on the "Wildberries" marketplace and others. The military sees such trade with Russia as aiding and abetting the aggressor state by the leader of "European Solidarity" during the war and has already appealed to law enforcement officers to check the "scheme" that made this cooperation possible. This is written by Ukrainian military Oleksiy "Stalker".

Poroshenko's "Roshen" products "Crazy Bee", "Shokolapki", "Slivki Lenivki" and others are again available on the Russian market. In particular, "Roshen" candies are sold on the giant Russian marketplace "Wildberries". When asked by buyers if this is the same "Roshen", the seller answers in the affirmative.

– writes Oleksiy «Stalker».

The military appealed to the law enforcement agencies of Ukraine with a request to check: according to which "schemes" Poroshenko's "Roshen" products are sold in the aggressor country, and also to answer whether such actions of the oligarch contain signs of treason or aiding and abetting the aggressor state (Article 111-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

"I am sure that trade with the Russian Federation is not accidental. Petro Poroshenko's similar business model has been known for a long time. He is already involved in the investigation into the purchase of coal from ORDLO under the guise of African coal. He is suspected of treason for this. So, if coal from the occupied territories can go as African coal, then sweets can be sold in Russia as "neutral imports". Moreover, Poroshenko already has sanctions, including for trading with Russia during the war and betraying national interests," emphasizes "Stalker."

According to the military, even more suspicions in this story are caused by the position of deputies from Poroshenko's party, who actually justify trade with the aggressor country.

The "European Solidarity" deputies were armed with an information manual: supposedly "Roshen" products are sold in many countries, and how they get to the Russian Federation is not Poroshenko's problem. Moreover, recently even Russian deputies publicly confirmed that Poroshenko supplies products to the Russian Federation through offshore schemes. But the Russian authorities do not touch the Ukrainian "patriot". No wonder he is a business partner of Putin's crony

– writes Oleksiy «Stalker».

"Stalker" also emphasizes that, in addition to business in the Russian Federation, Poroshenko has a long history of cooperation with the Russian authorities.

"It seems that Poroshenko is not just doing business in Russia - he is organically rooted in it. After all, in addition to selling sweets in the Russian Federation, he is already accused of lobbying for the Kharkiv agreements to extend the deployment of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Crimea; financing Russian terrorists; the activities of the "Bogdan" plant in the Russian Federation during the war; the illegal alienation of the oil pipeline from the state together with Medvedchuk and the Russians, etc. Even in the eleventh year of the great war, while Russian troops are killing Ukrainian citizens, Poroshenko provides them with sweets. In this context, the old saying is appropriate: "When you are dead, you don't feel it, but it hurts others." The same is true when you are a speculator," "Stalker" summarizes.

As reported earlier, over the past year, the level of distrust of Ukrainians towards the leader of "European Solidarity" Petro Poroshenko has increased to a record 70%. In particular, the public's attitude towards Poroshenko deteriorated even more after the sanctions and the treason case. This may indicate a request from Ukrainians for a fair punishment for the politician.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
Petro Poroshenko
Crimea
Ukraine
