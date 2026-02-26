The "Midas" case - conditions of detention for NABU detective Magamedrasulov revealed

$43.240.02
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic Hides
Ukraine and the USA have started a bilateral meeting in Geneva, we are working on practical solutions - Umerov
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Spanish police confirm arrest of alleged Portnov killer
There are already results of SBU cleansing and arrests - Zelenskyy
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
In Ukraine, pensions and insurance payments will be indexed by 12.1% starting March 1 - Svyrydenko
Xi Jinping advocates for "equal participation of all parties" in Ukraine peace talks amid Merz's calls to influence Moscow
Orban wrote a letter to Zelenskyy regarding the Druzhba oil pipeline
Kim Kardashian unveiled a new energy drink and faced criticism over promotional photos
Support aggression and destruction of Ukraine - HUR and CPD updated the list of Russian propagandists
New rules for payments to families of missing and deceased military personnel - what the law changes
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic Hides
New rules for payments to families of missing and deceased military personnel - what the law changes
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
Kim Kardashian unveiled a new energy drink and faced criticism over promotional photos
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial Evening
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new look
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuit
The "Midas" case - conditions of detention for NABU detective Magamedrasulov revealed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

People's Deputy Anastasia Radina reported possible violations of the detention conditions for NABU detective Ruslan Magamedrasulov, specifically the absence of glass in the cell window. Agency representative Yevhen Pikalov announced an internal investigation and the absence of complaints from the detainee himself.

The "Midas" case - conditions of detention for NABU detective Magamedrasulov revealed

During the discussion of the detention conditions of NABU detective Ruslan Magamedrasulov, MP Anastasia Radina stated about possible violations of detention conditions, including the absence of glass in the cell window. In response, agency representative Yevhen Pikalov reported on an official investigation and the absence of complaints from the detainee himself. This is reported by UNN with reference to the meeting of the Anti-Corruption Policy Committee.

Details

Commenting on the alleged SMS from former Minister of Energy and Justice Herman Halushchenko to the Deputy Minister regarding the conditions of NABU detective Ruslan Magamedrasulov's stay in the pre-trial detention center, who played a key role in the "Midas" special operation, Yevhen Pikalov claims that the detective was in the cell alone.

Mr. Magamedrasulov, despite any ideas or requests from anyone, this request was not fulfilled. That is, he was held alone all the time without any neighbors in a two-person cell

- emphasized the Deputy Minister of Justice.

To Anastasia Radina's question about why he was held alone in the cell, Pikalov replied that, according to Article 8 of the Law of Ukraine "On Pre-trial Detention," employees of the SBI, National Police, SBU, NABU, and Bureau of Economic Security are held separately in pre-trial detention facilities.

And a NABU employee can also be in the same cell with an SBU employee or a National Police employee. There is no such requirement that NABU has a separate cell

- says Yevhen Pikalov.

In addition, Radina reported that she has a letter from the Human Rights Commissioner, which records violations of the NABU detective's detention, including the window without glass.

From the Commissioner, which states that a violation has been detected, in particular, the absence of glass in the window. The date of this letter is October 3, 2025. Your answer to me that everything is fine is dated October 4, 2025

- she said, holding the document in her hands.

To this, Pikalov replied that he "hears about the window for the first time." At the same time, he reported that, according to the Human Rights Commissioner, the room temperature was measured at 21 degrees.

The agency representative also reported on an official investigation and the absence of complaints from Magamedrasulov himself.

After receiving the submission from the People's Deputy of Ukraine, an official investigation was appointed and a commission was formed to conduct it. The commission was formed from employees of the Central Apparatus, i.e., the department for the execution of criminal penalties. Mr. Magamedrasulov was interviewed, written explanations were received from him, and he said that he had no complaints about the conditions. He also reported this to the Commissioner during a confidential conversation, which the Commissioner also wrote about. Also, I would like to say that there was no pressure to create unbearable conditions

- emphasized Yevhen Pikalov.

Recall

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv extended the detention for Ruslan Magamedrasulov, a detective of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, who is suspected of aiding Russia.

Alla Kiosak

