The "Midas" case - conditions of detention for NABU detective Magamedrasulov revealed

During the discussion of the detention conditions of NABU detective Ruslan Magamedrasulov, MP Anastasia Radina stated about possible violations of detention conditions, including the absence of glass in the cell window. In response, agency representative Yevhen Pikalov reported on an official investigation and the absence of complaints from the detainee himself. This is reported by UNN with reference to the meeting of the Anti-Corruption Policy Committee.

Details

Commenting on the alleged SMS from former Minister of Energy and Justice Herman Halushchenko to the Deputy Minister regarding the conditions of NABU detective Ruslan Magamedrasulov's stay in the pre-trial detention center, who played a key role in the "Midas" special operation, Yevhen Pikalov claims that the detective was in the cell alone.

Mr. Magamedrasulov, despite any ideas or requests from anyone, this request was not fulfilled. That is, he was held alone all the time without any neighbors in a two-person cell - emphasized the Deputy Minister of Justice.

To Anastasia Radina's question about why he was held alone in the cell, Pikalov replied that, according to Article 8 of the Law of Ukraine "On Pre-trial Detention," employees of the SBI, National Police, SBU, NABU, and Bureau of Economic Security are held separately in pre-trial detention facilities.

And a NABU employee can also be in the same cell with an SBU employee or a National Police employee. There is no such requirement that NABU has a separate cell - says Yevhen Pikalov.

In addition, Radina reported that she has a letter from the Human Rights Commissioner, which records violations of the NABU detective's detention, including the window without glass.

From the Commissioner, which states that a violation has been detected, in particular, the absence of glass in the window. The date of this letter is October 3, 2025. Your answer to me that everything is fine is dated October 4, 2025 - she said, holding the document in her hands.

To this, Pikalov replied that he "hears about the window for the first time." At the same time, he reported that, according to the Human Rights Commissioner, the room temperature was measured at 21 degrees.

The agency representative also reported on an official investigation and the absence of complaints from Magamedrasulov himself.

After receiving the submission from the People's Deputy of Ukraine, an official investigation was appointed and a commission was formed to conduct it. The commission was formed from employees of the Central Apparatus, i.e., the department for the execution of criminal penalties. Mr. Magamedrasulov was interviewed, written explanations were received from him, and he said that he had no complaints about the conditions. He also reported this to the Commissioner during a confidential conversation, which the Commissioner also wrote about. Also, I would like to say that there was no pressure to create unbearable conditions - emphasized Yevhen Pikalov.

Recall

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv extended the detention for Ruslan Magamedrasulov, a detective of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, who is suspected of aiding Russia.