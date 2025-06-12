$41.510.04
Financial literacy for children: how Ukrainian parents can raise a smart consumer in a world full of marketing
Financial literacy for children: how Ukrainian parents can raise a smart consumer in a world full of marketing
Financial anxiety: what it is and how to cope
Ukraine has conducted the second stage of returning severely wounded and seriously ill soldiers home - Zelenskyy
Plane crash in India: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says there were no Ukrainians on board
Slow reaction, zero responsibility: why drunk driving is a manifestation of immorality
Apartment with renovation or "after builders": which is more profitable to buy today
Real peace will come with a ceiling of $30 per barrel of Russian oil - Zelenskyy
"Inefficient and non-transparent": political scientist called for a transparent audit of ARMA's work and personnel changes
Activation of mosquitoes and midges in summer: dermatologist about the danger of bites and what to do if you scratch them
Complex, laborious, but critically necessary: how Ukraine supports equipment for the front
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Financial literacy for children: how Ukrainian parents can raise a smart consumer in a world full of marketing
The Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) has named the millionth Russian occupier who was killed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 882 views

The GUR reported that on June 11, 2025, Ukrainian soldiers eliminated the millionth Russian occupier. He turned out to be a native of the Kamchatka Territory, Mashanenkov Sergey Nikolaevich.

The Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) has named the millionth Russian occupier who was killed

The name of the millionth destroyed occupier has become known. He turned out to be a native of the Kamchatka Territory, Mashanenkov Serhiy Nikolaevich. These details from the "Kraken" special unit were published by the Main Intelligence Directorate, reports UNN.

Details

According to the GUR, on June 11, 2025, the soldiers of the "Kraken" active action unit reported on the destruction of the symbolic millionth occupier.

He turned out to be Mashanenkov Serhiy Nikolaevich, born in 1978, a native of the Kamchatka Territory, a serviceman of the Pacific Marine Infantry of the Russian Armed Forces

- the message says.

The GUR added that today, along the entire front line, not one or two invaders were liquidated.

Thanks to the coordinated actions of all units of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine, enemy losses in Ukraine have become massive and systematic. Military intelligence officers continue to methodically identify, find and destroy everyone who came to our land with weapons

- summarized in intelligence.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

