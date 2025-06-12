The name of the millionth destroyed occupier has become known. He turned out to be a native of the Kamchatka Territory, Mashanenkov Serhiy Nikolaevich. These details from the "Kraken" special unit were published by the Main Intelligence Directorate, reports UNN.

Details

According to the GUR, on June 11, 2025, the soldiers of the "Kraken" active action unit reported on the destruction of the symbolic millionth occupier.

He turned out to be Mashanenkov Serhiy Nikolaevich, born in 1978, a native of the Kamchatka Territory, a serviceman of the Pacific Marine Infantry of the Russian Armed Forces - the message says.

The GUR added that today, along the entire front line, not one or two invaders were liquidated.

Thanks to the coordinated actions of all units of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine, enemy losses in Ukraine have become massive and systematic. Military intelligence officers continue to methodically identify, find and destroy everyone who came to our land with weapons - summarized in intelligence.

