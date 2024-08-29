ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 128076 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 132907 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 218663 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 163934 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 159371 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145705 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 209372 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112685 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 196682 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105231 views

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 91381 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 107974 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 104822 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 79342 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 65461 views
The main flag of Ukraine is at half-mast for the Day of Remembrance of the Defenders

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24125 views

In honor of the Day of Remembrance of the Defenders of Ukraine, the main national flag is at half-mast. This is a commemoration of all those who have fallen in the Russian-Ukrainian war since 2014, and the flag will be raised on August 30.

In Kyiv, the main state flag was lowered to half-mast on the Day of Remembrance of the Defenders of Ukraine , the KCSA reported on Thursday, UNN reports. 

The flag was lowered by one-third to honor the memory of all the fallen Defenders of Ukraine in the modern Russian-Ukrainian war since 2014

- KCSA said in a statement. 

The national flag will be raised tomorrow, August 30.

Addendum 

Today, on August 29, Ukraine honors the memory of the defenders of Ukraine who died in the struggle for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity. The event was launched in 2019 to mark the anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy. The symbol of today's sad date is the sunflower. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyKyiv

