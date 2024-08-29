The main flag of Ukraine is at half-mast for the Day of Remembrance of the Defenders

In Kyiv, the main state flag was lowered to half-mast on the Day of Remembrance of the Defenders of Ukraine , the KCSA reported on Thursday, UNN reports.

The flag was lowered by one-third to honor the memory of all the fallen Defenders of Ukraine in the modern Russian-Ukrainian war since 2014 - KCSA said in a statement.

The national flag will be raised tomorrow, August 30.

Addendum



Today, on August 29, Ukraine honors the memory of the defenders of Ukraine who died in the struggle for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity. The event was launched in 2019 to mark the anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy. The symbol of today's sad date is the sunflower.

