The long-awaited trial in the Tupac Shakur murder case has begun in the United States

Opening statements began in Las Vegas on Monday in the murder case of rapper Tupac Shakur, who was shot nearly 30 years ago. In the dock is 63-year-old Duane "Keffe D" Davis, who was charged in 2023 with orchestrating the murder. The Associated Press reports, according to UNN.

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Davis has pleaded not guilty. If convicted, he faces life imprisonment.

The investigation does not allege that Davis personally pulled the trigger. According to prosecutors, he organized the shooting after Tupac Shakur and his entourage beat Davis's nephew at the MGM Grand several hours before the murder.

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The rapper was shot from a vehicle in Las Vegas on September 7, 1996. The shooting was carried out from a white Cadillac occupied by Davis and three other men. All of them have since died.

Davis had previously spoken about his role in the events in a book and numerous interviews. According to prosecutors, it was these public statements that helped revive the investigation.

At the same time, prosecutors plan to question between 35 and 45 witnesses. The trial is expected to last several weeks.

Tupac Shakur remains one of the most influential figures in the history of hip-hop. He died at the age of 25, was nominated for six Grammys, and was posthumously inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2017.

Jury selection has begun in Las Vegas in the murder case of Tupac Shakur