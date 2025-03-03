The LNU Franko Commission recommended the dismissal of Professor Los, who is accused of harassment.
The Ethics Commission of Ivan Franko National University recommended the dismissal of Professor Yosyp Lios due to allegations of harassment. University graduate Kateryna Rodak and other former students provided testimony about the inappropriate behavior of the lecturer.
The Ethics and Professional Activities Commission of Ivan Franko National University of Lviv recommended the dismissal of Professor Yosyp Los from the position of professor at the Department of Foreign Press.
This is reported by UNN with a link to the Student Government of Ivan Franko National University of Lviv.
Today, the second meeting of the Ethics and Professional Activities Commission of Ivan Franko National University of Lviv took place. Kateryna Rodak was present at the meeting, who was the first to speak about her case of harassment by Los. She delivered a speech in which she mentioned letters from other former students of the university who reached out to her with similar testimonies of sexual harassment and misconduct by Professor Yosyp Los.
After a break and a closed part of the meeting, the head of the Commission on Ethics and Professional Activities announced the decision made: based on numerous statements from graduates of the Faculty of Journalism, to recommend the acting rector of Lviv University, Volodymyr Melnyk, to dismiss Professor Yosyp Los from the position of professor at the Department of Foreign Press.
Kateryna Rodak reported on her Facebook page that the professor himself did not attend the meeting, but only sent a message that he had signed a contract with lawyers and intends to sue.
Graduate of the Faculty of Journalism and journalist at NGL media, Kateryna Rodak, shared a post in which she recounted an incident of harassment by Mr. Los Y. D., which occurred when she was a university student about ten years ago.
After her post gained attention, other testimonies began to arrive from female students of the journalism faculty who also complain about Mr. Los.
The police in the Lviv region have begun an investigation into allegations of harassment against Professor Yosyp Los from Ivan Franko National University of Lviv.