The left bank of the capital already has electricity - DTEK

Kyiv's Left Bank is again with electricity after shelling, UNN reports with reference to DTEK. Kyiv: Left Bank again with electricity after shelling - the message says. The company assured that they continue to work until they return electricity to every family. Water supply in Kyiv fully restored - KMDA Let's add As reported by the mayor of the capital Vitaliy Klitschko, Kyiv has experienced one of the most difficult attacks in terms of consequences. However, the enemy does not stop and a new attack is predicted in the coming days. The mayor urged to stock up on water, prepare a first aid kit, a set of food products, and charge autonomous power devices.