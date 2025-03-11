The law on the new salary payment system for civil servants does not provide for a salary increase for them - MPs
Kyiv • UNN
The Verkhovna Rada adopted a law on the new salary payment system for civil servants, which does not provide for salary increases. The bill aims to implement a transparent payment system and limit allowances.
The bill, which was approved by the Verkhovna Rada today, March 11, regarding the implementation of unified approaches to the payment of salaries for civil servants based on job classification, does not provide for a salary increase for officials, as reported in the media, writes UNN.
Details
Attention media. The information that the Verkhovna Rada allegedly raised the salaries of officials is not true
MP Vitaliy Bezgin clarified that the bill exclusively makes salary payments more transparent and, on the contrary, limits all kinds of allowances and bonuses.
This bill does not provide for any budget changes or increases in expenditures on officials' salaries. None
Context
Today, March 11, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a government bill on the implementation of unified approaches to the payment of salaries for civil servants based on job classification.
A number of media outlets and Telegram channels spread information citing MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, that allegedly after the adoption of the bill, officials' salaries are expected to increase by 70-90% compared to salaries in the private sector. Zheleznyak himself stated that there is no money in the budget for salary increases.
I do not know who invented the message that officials' salaries "should increase by 70-90%" immediately after the adoption of No. 8222…. But I remind you that there is no money for this. It is easy to verify by opening the budget for 2025. Therefore, I advise the media not to reprint nonsense from anonymous Telegram channels
