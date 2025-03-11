Civil Servants' Salary Reform: Rada has adopted the draft law
Kyiv • UNN
The Verkhovna Rada has adopted a law on a new salary system for civil servants based on job classification. The salary will consist of a fixed and variable part, and bonuses are limited to 30% of the annual salary.
The Verkhovna Rada adopted a government bill on the implementation of unified approaches to the remuneration of civil servants based on job classification. This is reported by UNN citing MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak and the bill card No. 8222.
Details
"The Rada adopted No. 8222 regarding the implementation of unified approaches to the remuneration of civil servants based on job classification. In total - 259," Zheleznyak reported.
He noted that MPs did not support amendments for increased pay for the Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Digital Transformation, and Ministry of Economy, but an amendment for salary increases for the State Audit Office passed.
"Similarly, the amendment regarding the salaries of the apparatus of the Verkhovna Rada (the possibility of establishing a seniority bonus of more than 30% of the salary for the employees of the Verkhovna Rada apparatus) did not pass," Zheleznyak added.
According to the bill, the salary of a civil servant takes into account qualification and experience, the importance and complexity of the job, the degree of responsibility, as well as the effectiveness, efficiency, and quality of the performance of official duties.
The salary of civil servants consists of:
- fixed salary - official salary, seniority bonus, rank bonus;
- variable salary - bonuses based on the results of annual performance evaluations, monthly or quarterly bonuses.
It is noted that the fixed salary of a civil servant is a fixed payment and the main reward for performing official duties.
The variable salary depends on the personal contribution of the civil servant to the overall results of the work of the state body, is a reward for initiative work, timely and quality performance of tasks, and the execution of additional tasks.
Civil servants may also receive guaranteed and compensatory payments, which are established regardless of their salary, do not form part of its fixed or variable components, and are not taken into account when forming the fund of fixed and variable salaries.
"Such payments are part of state guarantees aimed at compensating for expenses incurred in connection with the performance of official duties or the implementation of the special legal status of a civil servant. Guaranteed and compensatory payments include: compensation for work that involves access to state secrets; material assistance for solving social and domestic issues; monetary assistance paid upon granting annual basic leave; other guaranteed and compensatory payments," the bill states.
Civil servants may also be awarded a bonus based on the results of annual performance evaluations, or a monthly or quarterly bonus according to the personal contribution of the civil servant to the overall results of the work of the state body.
"The total amount of bonuses that a civil servant can receive in a year cannot exceed 30% of the fund of their fixed salary for the year," the draft law states.
The minimum amount of the official salary for positions in the civil service in state bodies, the jurisdiction of which extends to the territory of one or several districts, cities, or districts in cities, cannot be less than 2.5 times the minimum subsistence level for working-age persons established by law as of January 1 (currently - 7570 hryvnias).
Recall
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the procedure for establishing allowances of 10% of the official salary for proficiency in English at a level not lower than B2 for certain categories of persons.