Civil Servants' Salary Reform: Rada has adopted the draft law

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 17082 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 107981 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 169392 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106711 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343238 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173583 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144872 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196131 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124859 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108156 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Civil Servants' Salary Reform: Rada has adopted the draft law

Kyiv • UNN

 29326 views

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted a law on a new salary system for civil servants based on job classification. The salary will consist of a fixed and variable part, and bonuses are limited to 30% of the annual salary.

Civil Servants' Salary Reform: Rada has adopted the draft law

The Verkhovna Rada adopted a government bill on the implementation of unified approaches to the remuneration of civil servants based on job classification. This is reported by UNN citing MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak and the bill card No. 8222.

Details

"The Rada adopted No. 8222 regarding the implementation of unified approaches to the remuneration of civil servants based on job classification. In total - 259," Zheleznyak reported.

He noted that MPs did not support amendments for increased pay for the Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Digital Transformation, and Ministry of Economy, but an amendment for salary increases for the State Audit Office passed.

"Similarly, the amendment regarding the salaries of the apparatus of the Verkhovna Rada (the possibility of establishing a seniority bonus of more than 30% of the salary for the employees of the Verkhovna Rada apparatus) did not pass," Zheleznyak added.

According to the bill, the salary of a civil servant takes into account qualification and experience, the importance and complexity of the job, the degree of responsibility, as well as the effectiveness, efficiency, and quality of the performance of official duties.

The salary of civil servants consists of:

  • fixed salary - official salary, seniority bonus, rank bonus;
    • variable salary - bonuses based on the results of annual performance evaluations, monthly or quarterly bonuses.

      It is noted that the fixed salary of a civil servant is a fixed payment and the main reward for performing official duties.

      The variable salary depends on the personal contribution of the civil servant to the overall results of the work of the state body, is a reward for initiative work, timely and quality performance of tasks, and the execution of additional tasks.

      Civil servants may also receive guaranteed and compensatory payments, which are established regardless of their salary, do not form part of its fixed or variable components, and are not taken into account when forming the fund of fixed and variable salaries.

      Lisovyi on teachers' salaries: from September - additional payments, but no money for a large-scale increase28.02.25, 16:46 • 35188 views

      "Such payments are part of state guarantees aimed at compensating for expenses incurred in connection with the performance of official duties or the implementation of the special legal status of a civil servant. Guaranteed and compensatory payments include: compensation for work that involves access to state secrets; material assistance for solving social and domestic issues; monetary assistance paid upon granting annual basic leave; other guaranteed and compensatory payments," the bill states.

      Civil servants may also be awarded a bonus based on the results of annual performance evaluations, or a monthly or quarterly bonus according to the personal contribution of the civil servant to the overall results of the work of the state body.

      "The total amount of bonuses that a civil servant can receive in a year cannot exceed 30% of the fund of their fixed salary for the year," the draft law states.

      The minimum amount of the official salary for positions in the civil service in state bodies, the jurisdiction of which extends to the territory of one or several districts, cities, or districts in cities, cannot be less than 2.5 times the minimum subsistence level for working-age persons established by law as of January 1 (currently - 7570 hryvnias).

      Recall

      The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the procedure for establishing allowances of 10% of the official salary for proficiency in English at a level not lower than B2 for certain categories of persons.

      Pavlo Bashynskyi

      Pavlo Bashynskyi

      EconomyPolitics
      Verkhovna Rada
      Yaroslav Zheleznyak
      Ukraine
