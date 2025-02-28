Lisovyi on teachers' salaries: from September - additional payments, but no money for a large-scale increase
From the beginning of the new school year, teachers will receive additional payments of UAH 2,000. UAH 103.2 billion is allocated for teachers' salaries in the 2025 budget, with an additional UAH 12 billion allocated.
From the beginning of the new school year, Ukrainian teachers will receive additional payments of UAH 2,000. At the same time, the government does not yet have the capacity to raise salaries for all categories of teachers at the same time. This was announced by Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi during an hour of questions to the government in parliament, UNN reports.
According to Lisovyi, the Budget 2025 allocated UAH 103.2 billion for teacher salaries. In addition to this amount, almost UAH 12 billion was allocated.
"Thus, we received an increase, but we recorded this increase by 1,000 from the beginning of the school year and by 2,000 from the beginning of the school year 2025-2026. This is the increase in the total amount of 12 billion that we managed to achieve in this budget," said Lisovyi.
In addition, the Ministry of Education and Science has developed several scenarios for further salary increases for all categories of teachers, from preschool to higher education. However, implementing the scenario of a simultaneous increase would require at least 270 billion hryvnias, which is currently unaffordable for the state budget in times of war.
"If you and I know of a source, please, let's work with it, because today, in the context of the war, we are not finding such funds," the minister said.
