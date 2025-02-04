Teachers will receive a double supplement from September: how much was allocated from the budget

School teachers have been receiving a monthly supplement of UAH 1,000 since January this year, and from September the amount will increase to UAH 2,000, with UAH 12 billion in subventions provided for in the budget, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Since January this year, teachers in schools have been receiving an additional monthly payment. It is an additional payment of UAH 1,000 "in hand" depending on the teacher's teaching load. Starting in September, this supplement will be increased to UAH 2 thousand - Shmyhal said, as quoted by the government's press service.

According to him, UAH 12 billion of subventions have been allocated for this purpose in the Budget-2025. "And thanks to this, almost 500 thousand teachers receive the Teacher's Supplement," Shmyhal said.

For reference

"The Teacher's Supplement is one of the programs of the government's comprehensive Winter Support policy.