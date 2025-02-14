ukenru
Petition to cancel the order of the Ministry of Education and Science on schoolchildren's assessment gained 25 thousand votes

Petition to cancel the order of the Ministry of Education and Science on schoolchildren's assessment gained 25 thousand votes

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31286 views

A petition to cancel the order of the Ministry of Education on new recommendations for grades 5-9 has gained 25,000 votes. The Ministry of Education is now obliged to consider the request to revise the grading system.

A petition demanding the abolition of the order of the Ministry of Education and Science on new recommendations for assessing students in grades 5-9 has gained the required 25 thousand votes and must now be considered by the Ministry of Education. This is reported by UNN with reference to the petition.

A petition demanding to cancel the order of the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine of August 2, 2024, which approved recommendations for assessing the learning outcomes of students in grades 5-9 of the New Ukrainian School, has received 25,091 signatures and must now be considered by the authorities.

These recommendations do not contribute to improving the quality of the educational process, but only create an additional bureaucratic burden for teachers,

- the Cabinet of Ministers website says.

It is proposed to revise the approach to student assessment in general secondary education and develop simpler and more effective methods.

Now the Ministry of Education and Science must officially respond to the petition.

Recall

Education Ombudsman Nadiya Leshchyk saidthat the idea of granting the right to leave students for the second year of study is still under discussion.

Yulia Havryliuk

SocietyPolitics
ministry-of-education-and-science-of-ukraineMinistry of Education and Science of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

