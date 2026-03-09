The laureates of the 2026 Shevchenko Prize have been announced

$43.730.0850.540.36
ukenru
04:44 PM • 6616 views
Hungary wants to "legalize" stolen funds from Oschadbank. Official Kyiv called Budapest's actions lawless
12:46 PM • 16939 views
Zelenskyy discussed requests for assistance in countering "Shaheds" at Staff meeting – 11 appeals from Iran's neighbors, Europe, and America
March 9, 12:34 PM • 24638 views
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry accused Hungary of state banditry and gross violation of the rights of detained Ukrainian cash collectors
March 9, 10:16 AM • 16908 views
Spring sowing starts later - are there risks due to rising fuel prices and what will happen to food prices?
Exclusive
March 9, 11:13 AM • 38511 views
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
March 9, 06:12 AM • 29943 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sent drone experts to protect US bases in Jordan
March 8, 07:46 PM • 46669 views
In Volyn, a group of individuals attacked a TCC car and forcibly released a conscript
Exclusive
March 8, 02:42 PM • 65307 views
Horoscope for March 9-15 warns of the consequences of the eclipse corridor
March 8, 12:28 PM • 109341 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challenges
March 8, 11:12 AM • 56305 views
Defense Forces hit Pantsir-S1, a landing craft, and enemy command postsPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+5°
1.5m/s
60%
761mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Odrex Clinic conceals the revocation of one of its medical licensesMarch 9, 11:31 AM • 31408 views
Hungarian government recorded a record budget deficit due to Orbán's pre-election spendingMarch 9, 12:07 PM • 10104 views
alyona alyona in a lace bodysuit dedicated a photoshoot to Ukrainian womenPhoto12:47 PM • 14188 views
Barbie Day - the history of the doll, the value of collectible itemsPhoto01:29 PM • 19793 views
Tanker with a million barrels of oil breaks through the Strait of Hormuz "blockade"03:02 PM • 14266 views
Publications
Barbie Day - the history of the doll, the value of collectible itemsPhoto01:29 PM • 19867 views
Odrex Clinic conceals the revocation of one of its medical licensesMarch 9, 11:31 AM • 31490 views
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
Exclusive
March 9, 11:13 AM • 38502 views
Shevchenko during the Great War: how the Kobzar's legacy resonates with modern UkraineMarch 9, 08:38 AM • 43031 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challengesMarch 8, 12:28 PM • 109337 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Brussels
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taras Tsymbalyuk passionately kissed Anna Trincher's ex-boyfriendPhotoVideo05:41 PM • 2540 views
Melovin fulfilled the special dream of a 9-year-old girl04:37 PM • 4148 views
Kateryna Kuznetsova shared how she combats emotional burnout during intense filming03:28 PM • 5396 views
Trump bought Netflix and Warner Bros. bonds amid bidding war with Paramount - Reuters03:15 PM • 5602 views
alyona alyona in a lace bodysuit dedicated a photoshoot to Ukrainian womenPhoto12:47 PM • 14239 views
Actual
Film
Technology
Series
Social network
Truth Social

The laureates of the 2026 Shevchenko Prize have been announced

Kyiv • UNN

 • 866 views

The President approved the list of winners in the fields of literature, art, and cinema. Each laureate will receive a monetary award of 484,480 hryvnias.

The laureates of the 2026 Shevchenko Prize have been announced

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has approved the list of laureates for the Taras Shevchenko National Prize for 2026 by his decree. This is stated in Decree No. 220/2026, UNN reports.

Details

According to the decree, the Taras Shevchenko National Prize for 2026 has been awarded to:

  • Olesia Oleksandrivna Avramenko, art critic, – for art history popular science works from the author's series "Accent" – three books "BILOKUR", "PRYKHODKO", "TISTOL";
    • Pavlo Mykolaiovych Belianskyi, writer, – for the novel "You Can't Fight, You Can't Retreat";
      • Nazar Mykolaiovych Bilyk, sculptor, – for the Memorial to Ukrainian Intelligence Officers, series of sculptures "Disturbed Space", "Alloy";
        • Tetiana Andriivna Hauk, Olena Olehivna Hrozovska, Mykhailo Oleksandrovych Kulykivnyk, Kateryna Oleksandrivna Lisova, exhibition curators, Daria Oleksandrivna Podoltseva, exhibition designer, – for the exhibition project "Alla Horska. Boryviter";
          • Olena Mykolaivna Hrom, photo artist, – for the photo project "Stolen Spring";
            • Oksana Fedorivna Dmitriieva, director, – for the plays "Vertep", "Giraffe Mons" of the Kharkiv State Academic Puppet Theater named after V.A. Afanasiev, "The Storm" of the National Academic Ukrainian Drama Theater named after Maria Zankovetska, "Medea" of the Ivano-Frankivsk National Academic Drama Theater named after Ivan Franko;
              • Oleh Serhiiovych Kryshtop, journalist, – for the documentary novel "Radio 'Aphrodite'";
                • Ihor Yaroslavovych Matsiievskyi, artistic glass master, – for the art project "Born in Fire";
                  • Pavlo Vladyslavovych Ostrykov, director, screenwriter, – for the film "You Are Space";
                    • Valerii Serhiiovych Sakharuk, curator, – for the cultural and artistic project "30x30. Contemporary Ukrainian Art";
                      • Yuliia Serhiivna Tkach, conductor, – for the media project "One Step to Victory", art cycles "Figures", "Meeting of Eras", concert programs and fund recordings from 2020–2025;
                        • Serhii Vasyliovych Trymbach, film critic, – for the book "Ivan Mykolaichuk. Mysteries of Fate";
                          • Yurii Mykolaiovych Shcherbak, writer, – for the book of summaries and prophecies "Dead Memory. Voices and Cries".

                            According to the decree, the prize amount is 484,480 hryvnias.

                            Recall

                            The President approved 8 laureates of the Shevchenko National Prize for 2025. The winners will receive 484 thousand hryvnias each for achievements in art and culture.

                            Pavlo Bashynskyi

                            SocietyCulture
                            Musician
                            Director
                            Film
                            Volodymyr Zelenskyy