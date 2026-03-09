The laureates of the 2026 Shevchenko Prize have been announced

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has approved the list of laureates for the Taras Shevchenko National Prize for 2026 by his decree. This is stated in Decree No. 220/2026, UNN reports.

Details

According to the decree, the Taras Shevchenko National Prize for 2026 has been awarded to:

Olesia Oleksandrivna Avramenko, art critic, – for art history popular science works from the author's series "Accent" – three books "BILOKUR", "PRYKHODKO", "TISTOL";

Pavlo Mykolaiovych Belianskyi, writer, – for the novel "You Can't Fight, You Can't Retreat";

Nazar Mykolaiovych Bilyk, sculptor, – for the Memorial to Ukrainian Intelligence Officers, series of sculptures "Disturbed Space", "Alloy";

Tetiana Andriivna Hauk, Olena Olehivna Hrozovska, Mykhailo Oleksandrovych Kulykivnyk, Kateryna Oleksandrivna Lisova, exhibition curators, Daria Oleksandrivna Podoltseva, exhibition designer, – for the exhibition project "Alla Horska. Boryviter";

Olena Mykolaivna Hrom, photo artist, – for the photo project "Stolen Spring";

Oksana Fedorivna Dmitriieva, director, – for the plays "Vertep", "Giraffe Mons" of the Kharkiv State Academic Puppet Theater named after V.A. Afanasiev, "The Storm" of the National Academic Ukrainian Drama Theater named after Maria Zankovetska, "Medea" of the Ivano-Frankivsk National Academic Drama Theater named after Ivan Franko;

Oleh Serhiiovych Kryshtop, journalist, – for the documentary novel "Radio 'Aphrodite'";

Ihor Yaroslavovych Matsiievskyi, artistic glass master, – for the art project "Born in Fire";

Pavlo Vladyslavovych Ostrykov, director, screenwriter, – for the film "You Are Space";

Valerii Serhiiovych Sakharuk, curator, – for the cultural and artistic project "30x30. Contemporary Ukrainian Art";

Yuliia Serhiivna Tkach, conductor, – for the media project "One Step to Victory", art cycles "Figures", "Meeting of Eras", concert programs and fund recordings from 2020–2025;

Serhii Vasyliovych Trymbach, film critic, – for the book "Ivan Mykolaichuk. Mysteries of Fate";

Yurii Mykolaiovych Shcherbak, writer, – for the book of summaries and prophecies "Dead Memory. Voices and Cries".

According to the decree, the prize amount is 484,480 hryvnias.

Recall

The President approved 8 laureates of the Shevchenko National Prize for 2025. The winners will receive 484 thousand hryvnias each for achievements in art and culture.