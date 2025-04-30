$41.560.18
The last bell in Kyiv schools will ring on May 30

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5160 views

11th grade students will be able to study individually in May. From May 31 to June 30, summer courses and other classes will be held for students in grades 1-10.

The last bell in Kyiv schools will ring on May 30

The Last Bell will ring in Kyiv schools on May 30. This was reported by the KMDA and published the schedule of issuing documents on education, reports UNN.

Details

In May, 11th grade students will be able to study using an individualized group approach instead of regular lessons. According to the KMDA, this will help to better focus on selected subjects.

From May 31 to June 30, compensatory classes, summer courses of creative development, language clubs, training practices in the subject "Defense of Ukraine", etc. will be held for students in grades 1-10.

The time and place of the NMT will appear in the personal accounts of participants by May 7 - Center for Educational Quality Assessment 29.04.25, 12:07 • 5570 views

It is proposed to issue documents on education according to the following schedule:

  • from June 2 to 6 – certificate of primary education;
    • from June 11 to 14 – certificate of basic secondary education;
      • from June 18 to 21 – certificate of complete general secondary education.
        Antonina Tumanova

        Antonina Tumanova

        KyivEducation
