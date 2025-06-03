$41.620.09
Political scientist on the results of negotiations in Istanbul: a demonstration to Trump that the Russian Federation does not want peace
Political scientist on the results of negotiations in Istanbul: a demonstration to Trump that the Russian Federation does not want peace

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible

South Korean Elections: Will Support for Ukraine Change After the Results?

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia by the end of June

Ukraine at the Istanbul talks handed over to Russia a list of children for return and is awaiting a response - Yermak

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The largest flag of Ukraine will be removed in Kyiv - KCSA

Kyiv • UNN

• 1326 views

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1326 views

In Kyiv, on June 3, the main state flag on the Pechersk hills will be removed for technical work and installation of additional ropes. The completion of the work is scheduled for June 4.

The main state flag fluttering on the Pechersk hills will be removed in the capital. This is reported by UNN referring to the Telegram channel of the Kyiv City State Administration.

Details

According to the KMDA, the main state flag will be removed today, June 3, due to technical work.

The installation of additional ropes to fix the canvas on the flagpole is also planned.

Additionally

According to the KMDA, the work is planned to be completed by June 4.

Reference

The flagpole on the Pechersk hills, on which the largest state flag of Ukraine is installed, is almost 90 meters high, weighs 32 tons, and the size of the canvas itself is 16 by 24 meters.

SocietyKyiv
Kyiv City State Administration
Ukraine
