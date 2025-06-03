The largest flag of Ukraine will be removed in Kyiv - KCSA

The main state flag fluttering on the Pechersk hills will be removed in the capital. This is reported by UNN referring to the Telegram channel of the Kyiv City State Administration.

Details

According to the KMDA, the main state flag will be removed today, June 3, due to technical work.

The installation of additional ropes to fix the canvas on the flagpole is also planned.

Additionally

According to the KMDA, the work is planned to be completed by June 4.

Reference

The flagpole on the Pechersk hills, on which the largest state flag of Ukraine is installed, is almost 90 meters high, weighs 32 tons, and the size of the canvas itself is 16 by 24 meters.

