The Russian delegation will arrive in Istanbul on May 15 and wait there for the Ukrainian side. This was stated by the spokesman of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov, writes UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

The Kremlin has not yet disclosed the composition of the Russian delegation at the talks in Istanbul, Peskov added.

Earlier, Peskov said that the Russian side would announce who would represent Russia at the talks with Ukraine as soon as Putin deems it necessary.

Zelenskyy expects a strong package of sanctions from the US and the EU if Putin refuses to go to Turkey

Russian media spread rumors that Putin would not fly to Istanbul for negotiations with Volodymyr Zelensky. It was reported that the "President's Security Service" does not plan a visit of the Russian dictator to Turkey. At the same time, it was reported that the flight squad "Russia" is preparing a board for Lavrov and Ushakov to fly to Istanbul.

Rubio will participate in peace talks on Ukraine in Turkey - Trump

Reminder

The Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak at an online meeting to coordinate actions to prevent the Russian national team from participating in the 2026 World Cup in football stated that Russia has not yet demonstrated the political will to cease fire and end the war. "Russia has not yet demonstrated the political will to cease fire and end the war," Yermak noted.