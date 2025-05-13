$41.540.01
"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?
04:08 PM • 34400 views

May 13, 12:11 PM • 42343 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
May 13, 11:29 AM • 65707 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

May 13, 10:48 AM • 65800 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

May 13, 08:36 AM • 138927 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 07:44 AM • 68258 views

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

May 13, 05:20 AM • 147726 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:00 AM • 142556 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 12, 07:01 PM • 89542 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

May 12, 03:56 PM • 65998 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

Publications
Exclusives
Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

May 13, 10:05 AM • 78343 views

The "Fallout" series has been renewed for a 3rd season

May 13, 10:29 AM • 90381 views

Zelenskyy expects a strong package of sanctions from the US and the EU if Putin refuses to go to Turkey

02:29 PM • 34982 views

Grain harvest in Ukraine can be increased by 20 million tons if the potential of selection is used - expert

03:04 PM • 42461 views

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

04:52 PM • 13449 views
Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

04:52 PM • 13781 views

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

May 13, 10:05 AM • 78680 views

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

May 13, 08:20 AM • 83852 views

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

May 13, 07:57 AM • 85250 views

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

May 13, 07:36 AM • 85698 views
Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Fox News

Unmanned aerial vehicle

The Guardian

Boeing 747

The Kremlin stated that the Russian delegation will be in Istanbul on May 15 and will wait for representatives of Ukraine.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2356 views

A delegation from Russia will arrive in Istanbul on May 15, awaiting the Ukrainian side. However, the Kremlin has not yet disclosed the composition of the Russian delegation.

The Kremlin stated that the Russian delegation will be in Istanbul on May 15 and will wait for representatives of Ukraine.

The Russian delegation will arrive in Istanbul on May 15 and wait there for the Ukrainian side. This was stated by the spokesman of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov, writes UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

The Kremlin has not yet disclosed the composition of the Russian delegation at the talks in Istanbul, Peskov added.

Earlier, Peskov said that the Russian side would announce who would represent Russia at the talks with Ukraine as soon as Putin deems it necessary.

Zelenskyy expects a strong package of sanctions from the US and the EU if Putin refuses to go to Turkey13.05.25, 17:29 • 34999 views

Russian media spread rumors that Putin would not fly to Istanbul for negotiations with Volodymyr Zelensky. It was reported that the "President's Security Service" does not plan a visit of the Russian dictator to Turkey. At the same time, it was reported that the flight squad "Russia" is preparing a board for Lavrov and Ushakov to fly to Istanbul.

Rubio will participate in peace talks on Ukraine in Turkey - Trump13.05.25, 20:03 • 1688 views

Reminder

The Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak at an online meeting to coordinate actions to prevent the Russian national team from participating in the 2026 World Cup in football stated that Russia has not yet demonstrated the political will to cease fire and end the war. "Russia has not yet demonstrated the political will to cease fire and end the war," Yermak noted.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

WarPolitics
Andriy Yermak
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Brent
$66.68
Bitcoin
$104,271.80
S&P 500
$5,895.51
Tesla
$334.88
Газ TTF
$35.74
Золото
$3,251.84
Ethereum
$2,610.44