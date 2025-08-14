The Kremlin stated that no documents are planned to be signed following the Putin-Trump summit in Alaska

$41.510.09
48.650.57
ukenru
02:23 PM • 1588 views
Trump and Putin's meeting in Alaska: what is known so far
Exclusive
01:54 PM • 6742 views
Dietary supplements under fire: who benefits from pushing out dietary supplements from Ukraine
Exclusive
12:57 PM • 10415 views
"This can be qualified as undermining national security" - Oleksiy Baganets on the decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8
11:53 AM • 15190 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange: 84 people returned, including those held since 2014Photo
09:32 AM • 29815 views
The Supreme Court recused itself from fulfilling its constitutional duties in the case of Concord Bank - retired judge
Exclusive
August 14, 08:11 AM • 94079 views
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
August 14, 07:55 AM • 54191 views
New coronavirus subvariants "Nimbus" and "Stratus" confirmed in Ukraine - Ministry of Health
August 14, 07:51 AM • 50960 views
DPRK can transfer up to 6,000 military personnel and up to a hundred units of equipment to Russia - Budanov
Exclusive
August 14, 06:07 AM • 46501 views
There is a shortage and the situation is worsening every month: expert on private shuttle drivers
August 13, 07:25 PM • 41893 views
The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to strengthen responsibility for violating the curfew
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
4.3m/s
35%
755mm
Popular news
Zelenskyy arrived at Downing Street for a meeting with StarmerVideo08:48 AM • 72948 views
There are only three countries in the world that have experience in modern warfare - Budanov08:55 AM • 35475 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuit09:44 AM • 45205 views
Kuzminykh vs. Kuzminykh: how an MP fights non-existent marketing and contradicts himself12:29 PM • 16393 views
Top nutritious and healthy snacks for a busy workdayPhoto01:14 PM • 9892 views
Publications
Trump and Putin's meeting in Alaska: what is known so far02:23 PM • 1576 views
Dietary supplements under fire: who benefits from pushing out dietary supplements from Ukraine
Exclusive
01:54 PM • 6734 views
Top nutritious and healthy snacks for a busy workdayPhoto01:14 PM • 9948 views
Kuzminykh vs. Kuzminykh: how an MP fights non-existent marketing and contradicts himself12:29 PM • 16423 views
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
Exclusive
August 14, 08:11 AM • 94067 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Mahmoud Abbas
Rafael Grossi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
Poland
Lviv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"Video02:12 PM • 1100 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuit09:44 AM • 45270 views
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000August 13, 02:38 PM • 43873 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriageAugust 13, 12:40 PM • 65056 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 117445 views
Actual
Fox News
Mi-8
Starlink
YouTube
The Times

The Kremlin stated that no documents are planned to be signed following the Putin-Trump summit in Alaska

Kyiv • UNN

 • 206 views

Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for the Russian dictator, announced that no documents are planned to be signed following the negotiations in Alaska. The summit will discuss issues "related to the Ukrainian settlement."

The Kremlin stated that no documents are planned to be signed following the Putin-Trump summit in Alaska

US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin do not plan to sign documents following negotiations in Alaska. This was announced by the spokesman for the Russian dictator, Dmitry Peskov, as reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

According to Peskov, at the Russia-US summit in Alaska, "issues related to the Ukrainian settlement will be discussed."

No documents are expected to be signed following the Putin-Trump summit in Alaska.

- emphasized Putin's spokesman.

White House on Alaska Summit: Trump wants to exhaust all options to try to bring the war to a peaceful resolution14.08.25, 16:51 • 1526 views

In addition, according to him, Putin and Trump, following the summit in Alaska, will outline the range of agreements and understandings they manage to achieve.

Trump to fly to Alaska for meeting with Putin on Friday morning – White House14.08.25, 16:19 • 2270 views

Addition

US President Donald Trump stated to European leaders that he would not discuss territorial division with Putin. The goal of the meeting is to ensure a ceasefire in Ukraine.

The Russian side confirmed that its position on the war against Ukraine has not changed, and the Kremlin's goals remain the same ahead of the Alaska summit on August 15.

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine