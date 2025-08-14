The Kremlin stated that no documents are planned to be signed following the Putin-Trump summit in Alaska

US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin do not plan to sign documents following negotiations in Alaska. This was announced by the spokesman for the Russian dictator, Dmitry Peskov, as reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

According to Peskov, at the Russia-US summit in Alaska, "issues related to the Ukrainian settlement will be discussed."

No documents are expected to be signed following the Putin-Trump summit in Alaska. - emphasized Putin's spokesman.

In addition, according to him, Putin and Trump, following the summit in Alaska, will outline the range of agreements and understandings they manage to achieve.

US President Donald Trump stated to European leaders that he would not discuss territorial division with Putin. The goal of the meeting is to ensure a ceasefire in Ukraine.

The Russian side confirmed that its position on the war against Ukraine has not changed, and the Kremlin's goals remain the same ahead of the Alaska summit on August 15.