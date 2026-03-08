Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that the global system of international law has ceased to exist as an effective mechanism. During an interview with Russian media on March 8, he noted that it is currently impossible to call on any party to adhere to generally accepted norms, as they have lost their practical meaning. According to the Kremlin representative, the world has found itself in a legal vacuum that does not yet have a clear definition. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Peskov emphasized that the world's legal system is currently in a state of deep crisis, where legal aspects exist only on paper. He also added that no one can give a clear formulation of the order that replaced the old one, limiting himself only to political science considerations.

Unfortunately, we have all lost what we call international law. Frankly, I don't even understand how to call on anyone to adhere to the norms and principles of international law now. It practically no longer exists. De jure it exists, but de facto it no longer exists. – Peskov emphasized.

Global escalation and US position

The discussion about the decline of international law intensified after the January US operation in Caracas, during which Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro was captured. Experts called these actions illegal, but US President Donald Trump rejected the accusations, stating that he does not need international law to make decisions. The White House added that the modern world is governed primarily by force and power.

Answering a question about the viability of the current world order in the presence of powerful weapons, Peskov expressed the opinion that humanity has already experienced similar crises.

We didn't live then, so it seems to us that it's the end of the world now. – summarized the Kremlin representative.

