The Kremlin reacted to Rubio's statement about a possible abandonment of efforts to achieve peace

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story
05:00 PM • 9872 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

01:41 PM • 24832 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

01:23 PM • 44695 views

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

April 18, 10:59 AM • 50346 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
April 18, 08:50 AM • 89308 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
April 18, 08:41 AM • 83603 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
April 18, 08:05 AM • 138077 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

April 18, 07:43 AM • 52592 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 125852 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 81374 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

April 18, 08:32 AM • 123702 views

"Looks happier with her than with Hailey": fans reacted to Justin Bieber kissing rapper Sexyy Red

April 18, 09:33 AM • 51845 views

Zelenskyy Extended Martial Law and Mobilization Until August 6

April 18, 09:36 AM • 55865 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 37745 views

Easter services in the Vatican: how Catholics celebrate the Resurrection

12:10 PM • 60054 views
A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

05:00 PM • 9872 views

Easter services in the Vatican: how Catholics celebrate the Resurrection

12:10 PM • 60755 views

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

April 18, 08:32 AM • 124411 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast
Exclusive

April 18, 08:05 AM • 138077 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 18, 05:00 AM • 125852 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

Rustem Umerov

J. D. Vance

Ukraine

United States

Kharkiv

United Kingdom

Zaporizhzhia

Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

03:22 PM • 9328 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

01:58 PM • 12286 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

01:19 PM • 13503 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 38211 views

"Looks happier with her than with Hailey": fans reacted to Justin Bieber kissing rapper Sexyy Red

April 18, 09:33 AM • 52320 views
9K720 Iskander

Unmanned aerial vehicle

MIM-104 Patriot

The Guardian

The New York Times

The Kremlin reacted to Rubio's statement about a possible abandonment of efforts to achieve peace

Kyiv • UNN

 • 9658 views

Peskov announced "progress" in negotiations on Ukraine, but acknowledged many difficult issues. He also commented on Rubio's statement about a possible abandonment of peace efforts.

The Kremlin reacted to Rubio's statement about a possible abandonment of efforts to achieve peace

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said there had been some progress and developments in resolving the war in Ukraine, but noted "many difficult issues". According to him, Russia seeks a settlement of the "conflict". This is reported by Russian media, передає УНН.

Details

Contacts are quite difficult, because, of course, the topic is not easy. The topic of the Ukrainian settlement. Russia seeks to resolve this conflict to ensure its own interests, and is open to dialogue, we continue this topic

- Peskov said.

He also commented on the words of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who said that the US is ready to abandon efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine if it sees that there is no progress in this direction.

"Probably this question should be asked in Washington. We believe that some progress can already be stated. This progress is related to the moratorium observed by Russia, a moratorium on not attacking energy infrastructure facilities. The Russian Federation adhered to this moratorium, which cannot be said about the Ukrainians. There are already some developments, but, of course, there are still many difficult discussions ahead," Peskov added.

Recall

Rubio said that the United States is ready to stop trying to reach a peaceful agreement between Ukraine and Russia within a few days if there are no clear signs that an agreement can be reached.

US President Donald Trump said that there will be a response from Russia on peace in Ukraine this week.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Marco Rubio
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Ukraine
