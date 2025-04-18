The Kremlin reacted to Rubio's statement about a possible abandonment of efforts to achieve peace

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said there had been some progress and developments in resolving the war in Ukraine, but noted "many difficult issues". According to him, Russia seeks a settlement of the "conflict". This is reported by Russian media, передає УНН.

Details

Contacts are quite difficult, because, of course, the topic is not easy. The topic of the Ukrainian settlement. Russia seeks to resolve this conflict to ensure its own interests, and is open to dialogue, we continue this topic - Peskov said.

He also commented on the words of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who said that the US is ready to abandon efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine if it sees that there is no progress in this direction.

"Probably this question should be asked in Washington. We believe that some progress can already be stated. This progress is related to the moratorium observed by Russia, a moratorium on not attacking energy infrastructure facilities. The Russian Federation adhered to this moratorium, which cannot be said about the Ukrainians. There are already some developments, but, of course, there are still many difficult discussions ahead," Peskov added.

Recall

Rubio said that the United States is ready to stop trying to reach a peaceful agreement between Ukraine and Russia within a few days if there are no clear signs that an agreement can be reached.

US President Donald Trump said that there will be a response from Russia on peace in Ukraine this week.